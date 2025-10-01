About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Yes, Selena Gomez Wore 3 Wedding Gowns But One Had a Hidden Message You Didn’t See

The attention to detail is impeccable

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 1, 2025
5:38pm
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is officially a married woman and the wedding content? It just keeps coming and I'm not mad about it. From her jaw-dropping wedding gown(s) to groom Benny Blanco’s classic tux and a tear-jerking speech from Taylor Swift, fans have been living for every detail of the big day. Now, Selena is pulling back the curtain even more, revealing that she actually wore three wedding dresses and yes, all of them were custom-made by Ralph Lauren.

On September 30, the Only Murders in the Building star, 33, took to Instagram to share a fresh batch of wedding photos, giving fans a closer look at her big day. The new photos feature everything from sweet PDA moments with Benny to a gorgeous close-up of her bouquet and, of course, all three stunning bridal looks.

Ralph Lauren also posted the looks on their official Instagram account, breaking down the dreamy details of each one. The first dress, which she wore for pre-ceremony portraits, was described as a “custom Ralph Lauren Collection double-faced silk satin wedding dress, featuring cascading hand-draped panels and a halter neckline highlighted with hand-cut lace and a macramé collar.”

For the ceremony itself, Selena wore an ultra-romantic silk lace gown that took things up a notch. Ralph Lauren revealed that it featured “300 hand-shaped and applied lace flowers and crystal embellishments on a hand-painted corset.”

The most sentimental detail? It included an embroidered inscription of the couple’s initials and their wedding date.

Ralph Lauren/Instagram

Her third look, reserved for the reception, was just as elegant. The brand described it as having “a bodice of tulle, with hand-pleated and stitched panels of cotton, silk, and linen voiles that accentuate the airy and elegant silhouette.”

Selena and Benny tied the knot on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California, less than a year after announcing their engagement in December 2024. The proposal was cozy and personal with a Taco Bell picnic and a stunning marquise-cut diamond ring.

While Selena wowed in all three Ralph Lauren creations, Benny held his own too, looking sharp in a custom Ralph Lauren tuxedo.

This wedding wasn’t just star-studded, it was pure style goals.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
