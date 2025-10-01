Yes, Selena Gomez Wore 3 Wedding Gowns But One Had a Hidden Message You Didn’t See

Selena Gomez is officially a married woman and the wedding content? It just keeps coming and I'm not mad about it. From her jaw-dropping wedding gown(s) to groom Benny Blanco’s classic tux and a tear-jerking speech from Taylor Swift, fans have been living for every detail of the big day. Now, Selena is pulling back the curtain even more, revealing that she actually wore three wedding dresses and yes, all of them were custom-made by Ralph Lauren.

On September 30, the Only Murders in the Building star, 33, took to Instagram to share a fresh batch of wedding photos, giving fans a closer look at her big day. The new photos feature everything from sweet PDA moments with Benny to a gorgeous close-up of her bouquet and, of course, all three stunning bridal looks.