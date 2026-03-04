Nicole Kidman Stuns in See-Through Skirt and Unexpected Layered Look

She finished the look with classic black pumps and several silver-toned statement rings and her blonde hair was styled in loose, effortless waves.

Kidman shared several snapshots of the look on social media, including some artsy black-and-white photos. "Night out in NYC," she captioned the post.

Of course, Kidman doesn’t reserve her fashion moments for the red carpet. The Babygirl actress has also proven that her off-duty style is just as noteworthy. Earlier this year, she offered a masterclass in understated monochrome dressing.

In a candid photo from January, Kidman wore dark sunglasses, a beige bouclé baseball cap, a wool blazer, wide-leg jeans and loafers.