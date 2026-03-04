About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Nicole Kidman Stuns in See-Through Skirt and Unexpected Layered Look

I'm recreating this ASAP

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 4, 2026
6:15pm

Nicole Kidman
In Hollywood, trends come and go at lightning speed. One minute it’s old-glam bobs, the next it’s Y2K style or, brace yourself, the return of low-rise jeans. (Yes, really.) But there’s one style that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon: the sheer, pant-less look. Plenty of celebrities have embraced the daring trend on the red carpet, and the latest star to give it her stamp of approval is none other than Nicole Kidman.

The 58-year-old stepped out for the New York City premiere of her upcoming television series Scarpetta on March 3, and her outfit definitely made an impression. Kidman wore a chic, all-black Chanel SS26 Couture ensemble anchored by an oversized double-breasted blazer with gold buttons (similar style for less than $100 here). The structured jacket gave the look a polished, tailored feel, but it was what she paired it with that really stole the show. Instead of traditional trousers, the Australian-American actress opted for a slim, semi-sheer black skirt featuring delicate feather-like detailing (similar vibes for less here).

She finished the look with classic black pumps and several silver-toned statement rings and her blonde hair was styled in loose, effortless waves.

Kidman shared several snapshots of the look on social media, including some artsy black-and-white photos. "Night out in NYC," she captioned the post.

Of course, Kidman doesn’t reserve her fashion moments for the red carpet. The Babygirl actress has also proven that her off-duty style is just as noteworthy. Earlier this year, she offered a masterclass in understated monochrome dressing.

In a candid photo from January, Kidman wore dark sunglasses, a beige bouclé baseball cap, a wool blazer, wide-leg jeans and loafers.

Whether she’s stepping onto the red carpet or simply running errands, one thing is clear: Nicole Kidman knows exactly what she’s doing when it comes to style.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
