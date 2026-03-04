Nicole Kidman Stuns in See-Through Skirt and Unexpected Layered Look

In Hollywood, trends come and go at lightning speed. One minute it’s old-glam bobs, the next it’s Y2K style or, brace yourself, the return of low-rise jeans. (Yes, really.) But there’s one style that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon: the sheer, pant-less look. Plenty of celebrities have embraced the daring trend on the red carpet, and the latest star to give it her stamp of approval is none other than Nicole Kidman.
The 58-year-old stepped out for the New York City premiere of her upcoming television series Scarpetta on March 3, and her outfit definitely made an impression. Kidman wore a chic, all-black Chanel SS26 Couture ensemble anchored by an oversized double-breasted blazer with gold buttons (similar style for less than $100 here). The structured jacket gave the look a polished, tailored feel, but it was what she paired it with that really stole the show. Instead of traditional trousers, the Australian-American actress opted for a slim, semi-sheer black skirt featuring delicate feather-like detailing (similar vibes for less here).