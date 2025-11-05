About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Mandy Moore’s Stuns in Ombre See-Through Skirt

The pantless trend lives on

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 5, 2025
2:32pm

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

When it comes to red carpet fashion, there are a few moments when celebrities really have to bring their A-game. Award shows like the Grammys or the Oscars are obvious ones but when it’s a fashion awards ceremony, the stakes are even higher. And while plenty of stars turned heads at this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards, there was one look I couldn’t stop staring at: Mandy Moore’s.

The actress and singer, 41, attended the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 3 (marking her first time back in eight years since presenting the Accessories Designer of the Year award in 2017, btw). And she made her return in serious style.

Mandy wore an ombré sequin top from Ulla Johnson’s Spring/Summer 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection, paired with a coordinating (and surprisingly sheer) skirt. The look had the same flirty energy as this sheer skirt from Revolve (or this dress even), only elevated and runway-ready.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

The outfit was bold, colorful, sparkly and the ombre sheer material almost played a trick on my eyes. It truly took a second to take it all in and figure out if it was a just a really short skirt or actually see-through.

She finished the look with tan strappy heels and wore her hair in loose curls with a sleek middle part, keeping the glam effortless yet polished.

And let’s not forget, this isn’t Mandy’s first time rocking a sheer moment. Earlier this year, she stunned at the U.S. Fashion Trust Awards 2025 in an embellished mesh pencil skirt by luxury brand LAPOINTE. The shimmering two-piece set featured a matching long-sleeved top with delicate embroidery and subtle glitter detailing.

She styled the look with a white clutch and Roger Vivier stilettos that added just the right amount of height (and sparkle).

Clearly, Mandy’s been on a roll with her fashion choices lately.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
