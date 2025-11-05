Mandy Moore’s Stuns in Ombre See-Through Skirt

When it comes to red carpet fashion, there are a few moments when celebrities really have to bring their A-game. Award shows like the Grammys or the Oscars are obvious ones but when it’s a fashion awards ceremony, the stakes are even higher. And while plenty of stars turned heads at this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards, there was one look I couldn’t stop staring at: Mandy Moore’s.

The actress and singer, 41, attended the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 3 (marking her first time back in eight years since presenting the Accessories Designer of the Year award in 2017, btw). And she made her return in serious style.

Mandy wore an ombré sequin top from Ulla Johnson’s Spring/Summer 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection, paired with a coordinating (and surprisingly sheer) skirt. The look had the same flirty energy as this sheer skirt from Revolve (or this dress even), only elevated and runway-ready.