news

Mandy Moore Just Wore the Red Sequin Dress of My Holiday Dreams

That's one thing off my to-do list

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 2, 2025
4:00pm

MandyMoore RedDress
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It’s officially November, which means the holidays are right around the corner. I’m talking Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, each bringing its own set of traditions, chaos and sparkle. Sure, I love the family time (and the Black Friday deals, obviously) but I’m also thinking about the most important question of all: What am I going to wear? Specifically, what am I wearing when the ball drops?

Well, thanks to Mandy Moore, I’ve got my New Year’s Eve outfit inspiration covered.

The This Is Us star, 41, recently stepped out for Vogue World: Hollywood looking absolutely stunning in a dress that screams holiday glam. Styled by Erica Cloud, Mandy wore Rodarte’s PS26 Red Sequin Slip Dress, complete with delicate spaghetti straps and head-turning sparkle. While the couture version probably costs a small fortune, I found a similar style for a steal at Revolve. She completed the look with matching red pointed-toe slingbacks (and yes, you can snag nearly identical ones at Nordstrom).

But Mandy’s not all sequins and shimmer. She recently showed off a cozier, equally chic outfit that’s pure fall perfection.

“Fall vibes,” she captioned the post, featuring a mustard yellow sweater, maroon silk skirt, and cheetah-print flats. It’s giving chic Velma from Scooby-Doo and I’m absolutely here for it.

Her sweater is by Leset, likely the Zoe Crew made from a luxe wool-cashmere blend with a relaxed fit and rolled hem. The maroon silk skirt is by Dôen in the Elowette style with lace trim and an easy, elastic waist. She finished the look with cheetah-print crisscross flats, adding just the right playful touch.

Screenshot 2025 10 30 at 3.27.11 PM
Mandy Moore/instagram

So, whether you’re going full-glam like Mandy’s sequin moment or keeping it cozy-chic in her fall uniform, she’s basically just handed us our holiday outfit game plan.

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
