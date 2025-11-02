Mandy Moore Just Wore the Red Sequin Dress of My Holiday Dreams

It’s officially November, which means the holidays are right around the corner. I’m talking Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, each bringing its own set of traditions, chaos and sparkle. Sure, I love the family time (and the Black Friday deals, obviously) but I’m also thinking about the most important question of all: What am I going to wear? Specifically, what am I wearing when the ball drops?

Well, thanks to Mandy Moore, I’ve got my New Year’s Eve outfit inspiration covered.

The This Is Us star, 41, recently stepped out for Vogue World: Hollywood looking absolutely stunning in a dress that screams holiday glam. Styled by Erica Cloud, Mandy wore Rodarte’s PS26 Red Sequin Slip Dress, complete with delicate spaghetti straps and head-turning sparkle. While the couture version probably costs a small fortune, I found a similar style for a steal at Revolve. She completed the look with matching red pointed-toe slingbacks (and yes, you can snag nearly identical ones at Nordstrom).