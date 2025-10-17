About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Mandy Moore’s Fall Look Is Peak Cozy Chic (and Totally Wearable)

It's giving chic Velma from 'Scooby-Do'

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 17, 2025
7:36pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

MandyMoore

When it comes to fall fashion, celebs and royals are serving. From Kate Middleton’s timeless outerwear to Venus Williams’s sky-high thigh-high boots, the style inspo just keeps on rolling. And now? Mandy Moore is the latest to join the fall fashion ranks.

The This Is Us alum and mom of three, 44, recently shared a cozy mirror selfie on Instagram and her full ‘fit was front and center. “Fall vibes,” she captioned the pic, which shows her in a mustard yellow sweater, maroon silk skirt and cheetah-print flats. If I'm being completely honest, it's giving chic Velma from Scooby-Doo energy and I'm kind of into it.

Even better? Mandy’s not gatekeeping the look. She tagged every piece.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 9.23.49 AM
Mandy Moore/instagram

The actress's mustard sweater is from Leset and it appears to be the Zoe Crew, crafted from a luxe wool-cashmere blend with a clean neckline, slightly dropped shoulders and a relaxed rolled hem.

The maroon skirt is by Dôen, specifically the Elowette style in the color "café brun." It’s 100% silk with a flattering bias cut, lace trim and soft, scalloped elastic at the waist.

She finished the outfit with cheetah-print crisscross flats, a playful twist that totally elevates the look.

Mandy recently turned heads at the 2025 U.S. Fashion Trust Awards in a dazzling two-piece set from luxury label LAPOINTE. The look featured a sheer, embellished mesh long-sleeve top and a matching body-skimming mesh maxi pencil skirt, both sparkling with delicate, scattered beading.

She accessorized with a crisp white clutch and strappy Roger Vivier stilettos with a sleek 3-to-4-inch heel.

From cozy chic to red carpet glam, Mandy Moore’s style is giving range.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Pics of Her 3 Kids on IG & Wow, Time Flies

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe