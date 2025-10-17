Mandy Moore’s Fall Look Is Peak Cozy Chic (and Totally Wearable)

When it comes to fall fashion, celebs and royals are serving. From Kate Middleton’s timeless outerwear to Venus Williams’s sky-high thigh-high boots, the style inspo just keeps on rolling. And now? Mandy Moore is the latest to join the fall fashion ranks.

The This Is Us alum and mom of three, 44, recently shared a cozy mirror selfie on Instagram and her full ‘fit was front and center. “Fall vibes,” she captioned the pic, which shows her in a mustard yellow sweater, maroon silk skirt and cheetah-print flats. If I'm being completely honest, it's giving chic Velma from Scooby-Doo energy and I'm kind of into it.

Even better? Mandy’s not gatekeeping the look. She tagged every piece.