Venus Williams’s Thigh-High Boots Deserve Their Own Spotlight

When you think of celeb style icons, a few names instantly come to mind, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Chrissy Teigen, Serena Williams and now it looks like Venus Williams is making her own case to join the list, especially after one of her latest posts.

The 45-year-old tennis champ recently hopped on social media to share a fun behind-the-scenes moment. In the clip, Venus strikes a few poses and sneaks in some playful dance moves while sitting on a chair outside. She’s wearing a long-sleeve snakeskin print dress, her hair is super sleek and straight, flowing all the way down her back. And she’s rocking a stylish pair of glasses too.

The whole vibe is set to that viral audio with Wendy Williams saying, “She’s got a point. She’s an icon. She’s a legend. And she is the moment,” layered over the Britney Spears “Toxic” and Ginuwine “Pony” mashup.