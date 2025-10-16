About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Venus Williams’s Thigh-High Boots Deserve Their Own Spotlight

No notes

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 16, 2025
7:29pm
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior

When you think of celeb style icons, a few names instantly come to mind, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Chrissy Teigen, Serena Williams and now it looks like Venus Williams is making her own case to join the list, especially after one of her latest posts.

The 45-year-old tennis champ recently hopped on social media to share a fun behind-the-scenes moment. In the clip, Venus strikes a few poses and sneaks in some playful dance moves while sitting on a chair outside. She’s wearing a long-sleeve snakeskin print dress, her hair is super sleek and straight, flowing all the way down her back. And she’s rocking a stylish pair of glasses too.

The whole vibe is set to that viral audio with Wendy Williams saying, “She’s got a point. She’s an icon. She’s a legend. And she is the moment,” layered over the Britney Spears “Toxic” and Ginuwine “Pony” mashup.

“Every photoshoot needs a dance break #DancingwithVenus,” she captioned the October 10 post.

The comments were full of love with fire emojis, heart eyes and total hype but the real scene-stealer? Those boots. Venus was rocking glossy, heeled thigh-high boots that seriously turned heads.

Venus clearly isn’t done showing off her style, either. Just a few days later, she shared another post that leaned into her design aesthetic. In an Instagram Reel filled with artistic clips of furniture, chandeliers and sculptures, she wrote, “Suddenly I see, Life looks better in style & design.”

She kept that same energy in the caption, writing: “Style isn’t just what you wear — it’s how you live.”

Oh, and we have to talk about the monochromatic cream outfit she wore in the Reel’s cover photo, a full-length dress and cozy sweater combo, paired with her casually leaning on a railing like a total style queen.

It’s safe to say Venus is in her fashion-forward era right now, and I’m so here for it.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

