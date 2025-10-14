About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Serena Williams Turns Heads in Red Dress (and Baby Adira Makes an Appearance Too)

A sweet mother-daughter moment

Author image: Screenshot 2024 03 04 at 4.32.14 PM
By Jael Rucker
Published Oct 14, 2025
2:41pm
serena-williams-olympia-bottlerock-mobile
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

From eye-catching slip dresses to bold cutout numbersSerena Williams certainly knows how to serve (pun intended).

The sports legend and WYN Beauty founder frequently showcases her style on Instagram, and on October 12, she posted a carousel of photos of her posing in a slim-fitting red mini dress that featured a fitted bodice and tailored skirt. Pairing her dress with light pink pointed-toe pumps, Williams looked spectacular as usual, but it was her daughter, Adira, who stole the show, as she adorably photobombed every single picture her mom took.

Williams captioned the post, “Just a mom trying to take a picture, but I keep getting photobombed,” which prompted some heartwarming responses from fans. “They just love being with their mommy, and you do such a great job being that great mom. We love you, Serena,” commented one, with others chiming in, “Awww, so sweet … she’s a cutie pie,” and “Can’t block the serve.”

serena williams super bowl halftime show reaction
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

This isn’t the first time the tennis legend and her daughter have showcased sweet mother-daughter moments. Earlier this year, Williams shared a picture of Adira perched on her hip, as she used her free hand to hold a racket. Dressed in black pants, sneakers, a white jacket and a matching hat, the 44-year-old looked like she was ready to get back on the court, with Adira watching her every move.

“I never thought I would have to carry my doubles partner,” Williams captioned the post, adding,  “Subscribe to watch an epic video of me practicing with @adiraohanian…Caution, don’t try this at home.”

 “I need to see you at the US Open. Playing,” one person commented, with another writing, “ IT’S TIME FOR A COMEBACK !!!”

