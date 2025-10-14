Serena Williams Turns Heads in Red Dress (and Baby Adira Makes an Appearance Too)

From eye-catching slip dresses to bold cutout numbers, Serena Williams certainly knows how to serve (pun intended).

The sports legend and WYN Beauty founder frequently showcases her style on Instagram, and on October 12, she posted a carousel of photos of her posing in a slim-fitting red mini dress that featured a fitted bodice and tailored skirt. Pairing her dress with light pink pointed-toe pumps, Williams looked spectacular as usual, but it was her daughter, Adira, who stole the show, as she adorably photobombed every single picture her mom took.