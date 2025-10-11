About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Jennifer Garner Shares Sweet On-Camera Moment with Her Mom and the Resemblance Between Them Is Strong

These two are peas in a pod

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 11, 2025
2:00pm
JenniferGarner
﻿Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner is one of those celebrities who makes following her on social media feel like catching up with a friend. From showing off her latest hobbies (hi, looming), to behind-the-scenes glimpses of her return as Marvel’s Elektra, she’s always keeping her 17+ million followers on their toes.

But it’s her long-running Pretend Cooking Show series that always delivers on the cozy content front and her latest episode had a very special guest: her mom, Pat. And let’s just say, the resemblance is clear.

While the post is technically an Instagram Reel of the two making chicken enchiladas together, it’s the cover photo that really stops you mid-scroll. In it, Garner, 53, stands beside her mom, Pat, 87, wearing a gray half-zip sweater, red cap and glasses. She’s got her arm wrapped around her mother’s shoulders and they’re both flashing joyful smiles.

From the matching smiles to the same nose and face shape, the mother-daughter twinning energy is undeniable. Like mother, like daughter indeed.

“#PretendCookingShow: Chicken Enchiladas,” Jennifer captioned the post. “My mom and sisters visited me on Nantucket last month. Mom made a crowd favorite—something we loved growing up and that she brings out when a casserole is just the thing.”

She continued, “The proportions are perfect to increase and increase as needed—even enough to feed a football team, which Mom would like you to know—she has done. She would also like you to know it freezes well. Thanks, Mom! (After decades in California I recognize these are barely related to enchiladas—but they go right down, anyway.)”

Aside from their lookalike moment, the video also gives us a sweet peek into their personalities and a few friendly disagreements in the kitchen. For example, Jennifer’s not a fan of canned green chiles; her mom loves them. Jennifer cuts back on the sour cream; her mom’s team more is more. And while Pat prefers cheese inside the enchiladas, Jennifer’s not so sure.

Still, the results? Delicious to them both and yes, the full recipe is included in the caption (highly recommend checking it out).

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Jennifer Garner Teases What Fans Can Expect in 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Season 2 & Reveals Her Biggest Beauty Secrets

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe