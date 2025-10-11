Jennifer Garner Shares Sweet On-Camera Moment with Her Mom and the Resemblance Between Them Is Strong

Jennifer Garner is one of those celebrities who makes following her on social media feel like catching up with a friend. From showing off her latest hobbies (hi, looming), to behind-the-scenes glimpses of her return as Marvel’s Elektra, she’s always keeping her 17+ million followers on their toes.

But it’s her long-running Pretend Cooking Show series that always delivers on the cozy content front and her latest episode had a very special guest: her mom, Pat. And let’s just say, the resemblance is clear.

While the post is technically an Instagram Reel of the two making chicken enchiladas together, it’s the cover photo that really stops you mid-scroll. In it, Garner, 53, stands beside her mom, Pat, 87, wearing a gray half-zip sweater, red cap and glasses. She’s got her arm wrapped around her mother’s shoulders and they’re both flashing joyful smiles.