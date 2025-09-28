Jennifer Garner Attempts Boomer-Favorite Hobby with Hilarious Results

In an Instagram post shared on September 22, Garner is shown bending over an enormous loom.

"It's the looming life for me," the actress quipped, before sitting down with alacrity to give it a try.

The clip cuts to her then saying, "Wait, wait. I'm undoing what I just did," as she receives assistance from the ladies of Nantucket Looms. Eventually, Garner gets the hang of things, and even pauses to narrate for the viewers.

"She's just advancing her drum over there," she says, as the camera pans to a weaver behind her, and then follows cheekily with, "I know. We're all in the biz."

Of course, it wouldn't be a Jennifer Garner video if there wasn't some sort of funny quip, and she delivers two.

"This is the kind of thing that makes you stick your tongue out in concentration," the star of The Last Thing He Told Me, says. She then adds, "I've been known by Farmer Jen and now I'm Weaver Jen. Once Upon a Loom."

The clip racked up over 104,000 likes, with Nantucket Looms commenting, "Welcome to the team, weaver @jennifer.garner! We loved having you. You’re a natural on the loom! See you in the studio."