Jennifer Garner Attempts Boomer-Favorite Hobby with Hilarious Results

Actress and businesswoman Jennifer Garner has always been known for her wholesome, girl-next-door image. So it's not surprising that the 13 Going on 30 star has picked up a new boomer-approved hobby.
Farmer Jen's on the way out
In an Instagram post shared on September 22, Garner is shown bending over an enormous loom.
"It's the looming life for me," the actress quipped, before sitting down with alacrity to give it a try.
The clip cuts to her then saying, "Wait, wait. I'm undoing what I just did," as she receives assistance from the ladies of Nantucket Looms. Eventually, Garner gets the hang of things, and even pauses to narrate for the viewers.
"She's just advancing her drum over there," she says, as the camera pans to a weaver behind her, and then follows cheekily with, "I know. We're all in the biz."
Of course, it wouldn't be a Jennifer Garner video if there wasn't some sort of funny quip, and she delivers two.
"This is the kind of thing that makes you stick your tongue out in concentration," the star of The Last Thing He Told Me, says. She then adds, "I've been known by Farmer Jen and now I'm Weaver Jen. Once Upon a Loom."
The clip racked up over 104,000 likes, with Nantucket Looms commenting, "Welcome to the team, weaver @jennifer.garner! We loved having you. You’re a natural on the loom! See you in the studio."
In addition to being a mom of three, Garner is the co-proprietor of Once Upon a Farm, a purveyor of organic kids' meals and snacks. Unsurprisingly, she's handy in the kitchen—her "Pretend Cooking Show" is wildly popular, and she continues to post videos in the series, including recipes for "bisquetes," ice cream and even pet treats.
Sounds like looming life is a perfect fit to round out all these hobbies. Weaver Jen, we're waiting for you.