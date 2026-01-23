Girls just wanna have fun—even if it means flying under the radar. Such was Nicole Kidman's adventure three days ago, when she posted a candid snap alongside a quick caption: "Loved getting to explore Chile." The Moulin Rouge! star gave us a lesson in monochrome dressing—and I want the entire outfit.
Nicole Kidman Photographed in Chic Incognito Look and It's a Monochrome Masterclass
I want the bag
The photo shows Kidman sporting dark sunnies, a beige bouclé baseball cap, wool blazer (similar here, $100), wide-leg jeans (similar here,
$90; $71) and loafers (similar here, $185). The pièce de résistance was her Chanel shopping tote from the SS 2026 Pre-Collection. This silhouette retails for $8,500, but feels very reminiscent of the more modestly-priced Coach Brooklyn bag (size 39, $495). I love how all her wardrobe pieces were coordinated in various shades of beige and brown. By mixing the textures and colors, Kidman proved that monochrome dressing can be interesting and incredibly chic.
It appears that Chile was a pitstop for Kidman, who later posted photos from Antartica. The city of Punta Arenas is one launch point for cruises heading to the frigid continent.
"Thank you @SilverSea for taking me to my 7th continent! Once in a lifetime adventure with family and friends," the actress wrote in the caption. She was shown with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Isabella Jane, along with her sister, Antonia. They twinned in bright red winter gear as they crunched through snow, admired glaciers and observed the penguins.
Sounds like it was good R&R following her divorce from Keith Urban, with a busy year ahead. In 2026, Kidman will launch four projects: Margo's Got Money Troubles on Apple TV, the much-anticipated Practical Magic 2, the return of Big Little Lies and Scarpetta on Prime Video.