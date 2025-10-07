Shailene Woodley Just Shared a Juicy Detail About 'Big Little Lies' Season 3

When it comes to HBO's Big Little Lies and its (very) long-awaited third season, fans know the struggle has been real. It's been six years—yes, six—since season two aired. Over the years, we’ve gotten tiny glimmers of hope from stars like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Zoë Kravitz. And finally, in September 2025, the news broke: Deadline confirmed that Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-creator Francesca Sloane had been tapped to write the first episode of season three, which is now officially in development.

Naturally, excitement spiked again. And now, we’ve got another update—this time from Shailene Woodley.

Woodley, 33, played Jane Chapman in the first two seasons, a single mom adjusting to life in Monterey, California. While promoting her recent partnership with Mars and mental health app Calm to raise awareness of Global Adoption Weekend, she shared what she knows about the upcoming season and dropped one juicy detail.