entertainment

Shailene Woodley Just Shared a Juicy Detail About 'Big Little Lies' Season 3

Something big is coming

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 7, 2025
6:54pm
BigLittleLies
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

When it comes to HBO's Big Little Lies and its (very) long-awaited third season, fans know the struggle has been real. It's been six years—yes, six—since season two aired. Over the years, we’ve gotten tiny glimmers of hope from stars like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Zoë Kravitz. And finally, in September 2025, the news broke: Deadline confirmed that Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-creator Francesca Sloane had been tapped to write the first episode of season three, which is now officially in development.

Naturally, excitement spiked again. And now, we’ve got another update—this time from Shailene Woodley.

Woodley, 33, played Jane Chapman in the first two seasons, a single mom adjusting to life in Monterey, California. While promoting her recent partnership with Mars and mental health app Calm to raise awareness of Global Adoption Weekend, she shared what she knows about the upcoming season and dropped one juicy detail.

GettyImages 634199114
﻿Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"I wish I knew. I mean, what I've heard is the same thing that I think everyone else has heard from the press," she admitted. "I don't know anything about my character. I don't know anything about the storyline."

But then came the real nugget: "The only thing I do know is that the kids are not kids anymore."

It’s true—those adorable first graders from season one? Very much teenagers now.

"I saw Iain [Armitage], who played Ziggy, my son, a few months ago and he's taller than me and his voice is super deep… he's a full-blown mini adult teenager," Woodley added.

She continued, "That's something I'm looking forward to the most in season three—watching how the writers navigate these now grown human beings who in season one were seven, eight years old."

Sounds like a time jump is coming. And while we still don’t know when Big Little Lies season three will hit our screens, one thing’s clear: whenever it does, I'm all in.

