Shailene Woodley Has Just 4 Words To Say About Her 'Paradise' Season 2 Role (And Now I Need to Know More)

As someone who covers entertainment for a living, keeping up with buzzy shows is basically in my job description. And one that’s been on everyone’s radar lately? Paradise on Hulu.

If you’re not familiar, the series stars Sterling K. Brown and takes place in a massive underground bunker in Colorado, three years after a doomsday-level event. He plays Secret Service agent Xavier Collins, who’s trying to figure out who really killed the President and whether he’s being set up. Season 1 dropped back in January 2025 and thanks to all the hype, it was renewed in February. Then in March, Paradise made headlines again with the announcement that Shailene Woodley would be joining the cast.

So when I recently had the chance to chat with her, while she was promoting her partnership with Mars and Calm to raise awareness of Global Adoption Weekend, you know I had to ask what she could reveal about her mysterious new role. (Spoiler: not much but her reaction made me even more curious.)