news

Nicole Kidman Drops a Rare Post-Split Update—And Ariana Grande Was the First to Hear It

She filed for divorce in September

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 26, 2025
6:00pm
NicoleKidmanArianaGrande
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

In the spotlight, Nicole Kidman has been juggling fashion week appearances with her daughters, celebrating movie milestones, and looking effortlessly chic along the way. When it comes to her private life, though, she tends to keep that, well, private. However, the actress recently offered a rare glimpse into her world after filing for divorce from Keith Urban, thanks to a candid interview with Ariana Grande for Interview magazine.

During their conversation, Ariana, 32, asked the Big Little Lies star, 58, how she was holding up. Nicole’s response? “I’m hanging in there.”

While the interview was published on November 24, the chat actually took place on October 19, just weeks after Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, also 58, on September 30, ending 19 years of marriage.

GettyImages 2192340339
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Also in the interview, Nicole, who shares daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, with Keith, opened up about feeling supported during the summer while filming Practical Magic 2, early in the months following her separation.

“I felt protected and loved,” she said of working alongside co-stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King and Maisie Williams. “It was just very, very safe.”

The day after she confirmed her divorce filing, citing “irreconcilable differences,” Kidman’s lawyer submitted a Child Support Worksheet as part of the custody arrangement for their daughters, offering a peek into the actresses's finances.

According to E! News, the documents listed both Kidman and Urban’s monthly income at $100,000 each, a figure that feels surprisingly low given that Forbes named Kidman the eighth highest-paid actress of 2024, with $31 million in earnings from projects like Lioness and Babygirl.

GettyImages 2214135079
Omar Vega/WireImage

The divorce papers also confirmed that neither Kidman nor Urban will pay alimony or spousal support to the other. They’ve also agreed to forgo child support, with the amount allocated for childcare officially listed as zero.

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
