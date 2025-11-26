Nicole Kidman Drops a Rare Post-Split Update—And Ariana Grande Was the First to Hear It

In the spotlight, Nicole Kidman has been juggling fashion week appearances with her daughters, celebrating movie milestones, and looking effortlessly chic along the way. When it comes to her private life, though, she tends to keep that, well, private. However, the actress recently offered a rare glimpse into her world after filing for divorce from Keith Urban, thanks to a candid interview with Ariana Grande for Interview magazine.

During their conversation, Ariana, 32, asked the Big Little Lies star, 58, how she was holding up. Nicole’s response? “I’m hanging in there.”

While the interview was published on November 24, the chat actually took place on October 19, just weeks after Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, also 58, on September 30, ending 19 years of marriage.