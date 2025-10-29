Ariana Grande Ditches 'Wicked' Look with Dramatic New Hair Change

While this might be the end of her blonde era, which she's been sporting for the last three years as she conquered the role of Glinda in the Wicked and Wicked: For Good films, she didn't fully leave her character behind.

In the caption, the "eternal sunshine" singer took inspiration from her on-screen character, writing, "It’s good to see me, isn’t it?"

Grande also tagged her hairstylist, Francesco De Chiara, in her post and he reposted the photo to his Instagram Stories, writing, "Here she is."

Ariana going darker, even if it's just getting back to her roots, is right on trend for the season. Going darker in the fall and winter months is very much a thing. And it's not just her hair that's been on trend, it's her clothing too.