Ariana Grande Ditches 'Wicked' Look with Dramatic New Hair Change

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 29, 2025
5:43pm
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

It's no surprise when celebrities undergo dramatic transformations, whether it's for a role or simply because. A few examples are Jason Momoa when he shaved off his signature scruffy beard, Lady Gaga doing a complete 180 with her hair and Jason Bateman looking completely unrecognizable in a Netflix action-thriller. Adding to that list is Ariana Grande.

The pop star, 32, debuted a dramatic change on social media on Wednesday, October 29. The change? She ditched her blonde locks and returned to her brunette roots. In an Instagram post, Ariana shared a mirror selfie with her hair styled in a middle part and her brown hair down in big, luscious curls.

While this might be the end of her blonde era, which she's been sporting for the last three years as she conquered the role of Glinda in the Wicked and Wicked: For Good films, she didn't fully leave her character behind.

In the caption, the "eternal sunshine" singer took inspiration from her on-screen character, writing, "It’s good to see me, isn’t it?"

Grande also tagged her hairstylist, Francesco De Chiara, in her post and he reposted the photo to his Instagram Stories, writing, "Here she is."

Ariana going darker, even if it's just getting back to her roots, is right on trend for the season. Going darker in the fall and winter months is very much a thing. And it's not just her hair that's been on trend, it's her clothing too.

Last month, Ariana rocked a stunning polka-dot dress to attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

The dress was inspired by a similar Fendi dress worn by designer Silvia Venturini Fendi in the 1980s, according to People, and featured a peplum design that extended into a flared skirt with a thigh-high slit.

She finished the look with her hair in a pulled-back style, minimal accessories, and satin black peep-toe platform sandals.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
