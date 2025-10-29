Ariana Grande Ditches 'Wicked' Look with Dramatic New Hair Change

It's no surprise when celebrities undergo dramatic transformations, whether it's for a role or simply because. A few examples are Jason Momoa when he shaved off his signature scruffy beard, Lady Gaga doing a complete 180 with her hair and Jason Bateman looking completely unrecognizable in a Netflix action-thriller. Adding to that list is Ariana Grande.
The pop star, 32, debuted a dramatic change on social media on Wednesday, October 29. The change? She ditched her blonde locks and returned to her brunette roots. In an Instagram post, Ariana shared a mirror selfie with her hair styled in a middle part and her brown hair down in big, luscious curls.