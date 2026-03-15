'KPop Demon Hunters' Stars Stun in Sheer Looks on Oscars Red Carpet

When Netflix debuted KPop Demon Hunters in June last year, what followed was a wildly unexpected runaway success. A little over a month later, the streaming platform announced that Maggie Kang's animated film about a demon-hunting Kpop girl group had become its most-watched original animated film—ever. (I'm talking 500+ million views, not to mention the singalong that later hit theaters.) Now, the cast is raking in their flowers at the 98th Academy Awards, and the stars have brought on daring, sheer looks as fearless as their characters.