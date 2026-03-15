When Netflix debuted KPop Demon Hunters in June last year, what followed was a wildly unexpected runaway success. A little over a month later, the streaming platform announced that Maggie Kang's animated film about a demon-hunting Kpop girl group had become its most-watched original animated film—ever. (I'm talking 500+ million views, not to mention the singalong that later hit theaters.) Now, the cast is raking in their flowers at the 98th Academy Awards, and the stars have brought on daring, sheer looks as fearless as their characters.
'KPop Demon Hunters' Stars Stun in Sheer Looks on Oscars Red Carpet
They're golden
Arden Cho in Miss Sohee
Cho voices Rumi, the leader of the Huntrix. She walked the red carpet in Miss Sohee SS26 Couture, featuring voluminous sleeves with a floral Chinoiserie motif. Her black strapless gown had a sheer black lace bust that fanned out into a translucent gridlocked mermaid skirt and ruffled train.
Ji-young Yoo in Carolina Herrera
Ji-young Yoo, the voice of Zoey, arrived in Carolina Herrera PF25 and Messika jewelry. Her look evoked classic Hollywood with its full skirt and princess neckline, though it was riskier with a deep plunge. A large black bow, ribbons cascading, finished the look.
May Hong in Roberto Cavalli
Hong, who voices Mira, arrived in an archival Roberto Cavalli gown dripping with dark romance. The black dress had generous ruffles from the neckline cascading down the skirt, made extra dramatic with sheer cutouts running from her hips to her knees.