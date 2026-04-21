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It Finally Clicked Why 'Beef’ Star Cailee Spaeny Looks So Familiar & I’m a Little Embarrassed

It was so obvious

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Apr 21, 2026
4:53pm
Cailee Spaeny 720x780
Courtesy of Netflix

If you’re anything like me, you probably loved season one of Beef and were fully counting down the days for season two. Fast forward and it finally dropped on April 16 on Netflix. While the new season boasts new storylines and a new cast, it gave the same energy of “wait…how do I know everyone in this?”

This time around, the cast includes Charles Melton (who I instantly recognized from Riverdale) and Carey Mulligan, who you’ve definitely seen in Promising Young Woman and The Great Gatsby. But the one that had me doing the most mental gymnastics was Cailee Spaeny. In Beef, she plays Ashley, a Gen Z country club employee who, along with her fiancé Austin (Melton), gets tangled up in a very messy blackmail scheme against their bosses.

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Courtesy of Netflix

After a quick spiral of “where do I know her from?”, the answer came in fast: Priscilla.

Spaeny played Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola’s 2023 film Priscilla, earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for her quiet, haunting performance. The film follows Priscilla from her teenage years in Germany to her complicated life at Graceland and ultimately, her decision to leave it behind.

And that’s not even her only major credit. She’s also part of the Knives Out universe, specifically Wake Up Dead Man, alongside an absolutely stacked ensemble including Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, and Kerry Washington.

On top of that, she led Alien: Romulus and is set to return for the sequel, according to IMDb. You might also recognize her from Mare of Easttown, Pacific Rim: Uprising, The Craft: Legacy, and Civil War.

So yeah, if Cailee Spaeny felt familiar, it’s because she’s been everywhere.

And if you’re catching up, season two of Beef is streaming now on Netflix.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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