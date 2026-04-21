It Finally Clicked Why 'Beef’ Star Cailee Spaeny Looks So Familiar & I’m a Little Embarrassed

If you’re anything like me, you probably loved season one of Beef and were fully counting down the days for season two. Fast forward and it finally dropped on April 16 on Netflix. While the new season boasts new storylines and a new cast, it gave the same energy of “wait…how do I know everyone in this?”

This time around, the cast includes Charles Melton (who I instantly recognized from Riverdale) and Carey Mulligan, who you’ve definitely seen in Promising Young Woman and The Great Gatsby. But the one that had me doing the most mental gymnastics was Cailee Spaeny. In Beef, she plays Ashley, a Gen Z country club employee who, along with her fiancé Austin (Melton), gets tangled up in a very messy blackmail scheme against their bosses.