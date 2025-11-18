About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
entertainment

The Movie I'm Most Excited for This Year Has Finally Arrived (No, It's Not 'Wicked')

Benoit Blanc is back

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Nov 18, 2025
knives out 3 wake up dead man daniel craig
Courtesy of Netflix

The internet is abuzz with reviews, memes and red carpet moments all to do with one epic movie sequel, Wicked: For Good. And with such positive reviews flowing in (a friend texted me this morning, "I'm calling it now—Ariana should win all the awards") and with Cynthia saving Ariana's life from a crazed TikToker, this should come as no surprise.

And I am excited to see the new Wicked. How could I not be? (My tickets are already purchased for this weekend.) But the movie I've been most excited to take in this year is a different sequel entirely...and it gets a limited theatrical release starting next week.

I'm of course talking about the newest Benoit Blanc whodunit from director Rian Johnson, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (also known more colloquially as Knives Out 3). The film hits a sprinkling of theaters on November 26 and then hits Netflix (finally!) on December 12. And I, for one, cannot wait.

knives out 3 wake up dead man
John Wilson/Netflix

As any good gay kid, I grew up on Murder, She Wrote (with Scooby Doo sprinkled in). Your boy loves a murder mystery. And the first two Knives Out movies scratched that whodunit itch big time.

The first star-studded installment dropped back in 2019 and had audiences raving (about more than just Chris Evans's sweater). The movie made $311 million and earned a screenplay Oscar nom. NBD. Then, in March 2021, Netflix acquired the rights to two more Knives Out movies in a $450 million deal, according to Collider

The first sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022), featured another all-star cast led by Daniel Craig and Janelle Monáe. This time, the mystery felt very And Then There Were None as a murder occurred an island replete with suspects (and motives).

I devoured both films. So naturally, I've been itching for the third to arrive.

What is Wake Up Dead Man about? According to Netflix's Tudum, "After a seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) joins forces with Blanc to unravel a mystery that pushes the boundaries of both faith and reason. But as Blanc puts it, 'This was dressed as a miracle, it’s just a murder. And I solve murders.'" (Dying over here!!!)

knives out 3 wake up dead man daniel craig
Courtesy of Netflix

And as if the new mystery weren't enough, the cast is just as stacked as ever. I'm talking Craig, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Kunis, Josh O’Connor, Thomas Haden Church and more.

And while I'll certainly be wearing all green (Team Elphaba!) this week when I hit the theater, next week I'll be donning my detective hat as I eagerly take in the movie I've been awaiting for years.

