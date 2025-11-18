The Movie I'm Most Excited for This Year Has Finally Arrived (No, It's Not 'Wicked')

The internet is abuzz with reviews, memes and red carpet moments all to do with one epic movie sequel, Wicked: For Good. And with such positive reviews flowing in (a friend texted me this morning, "I'm calling it now—Ariana should win all the awards") and with Cynthia saving Ariana's life from a crazed TikToker, this should come as no surprise.

And I am excited to see the new Wicked. How could I not be? (My tickets are already purchased for this weekend.) But the movie I've been most excited to take in this year is a different sequel entirely...and it gets a limited theatrical release starting next week.

I'm of course talking about the newest Benoit Blanc whodunit from director Rian Johnson, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (also known more colloquially as Knives Out 3). The film hits a sprinkling of theaters on November 26 and then hits Netflix (finally!) on December 12. And I, for one, cannot wait.