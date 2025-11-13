Simone Biles Just Gave a Peek Inside Her Long-Awaited Home and There's a Clear Theme

After five long years, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens finally have a huge reason to celebrate—their Texas home mansion is officially complete. The Olympic gymnast offered fans a peek inside via her Instagram Stories, sharing a few stunning shots of the space. And while the house definitely has some jaw-dropping features, one thing stood out right away: a sleek, modern black-and-white color scheme.

The first photo Simone, 28, posted gave followers a glimpse of their massive kitchen, complete with two islands. The cabinetry was white with gold handles, while the backsplash, hood and islands were all covered in a chic black-and-white marble pattern.

“keys in hand finally closed on our house,” she wrote over the photo.