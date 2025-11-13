About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Simone Biles Just Gave a Peek Inside Her Long-Awaited Home and There's a Clear Theme

The home was five years in the making

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 13, 2025
9:25pm
SimoneBilesHouse
LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

After five long years, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens finally have a huge reason to celebrate—their Texas home mansion is officially complete. The Olympic gymnast offered fans a peek inside via her Instagram Stories, sharing a few stunning shots of the space. And while the house definitely has some jaw-dropping features, one thing stood out right away: a sleek, modern black-and-white color scheme.

The first photo Simone, 28, posted gave followers a glimpse of their massive kitchen, complete with two islands. The cabinetry was white with gold handles, while the backsplash, hood and islands were all covered in a chic black-and-white marble pattern.

“keys in hand finally closed on our house,” she wrote over the photo.

Screenshot 2025 11 13 at 9.33.33 AM
Simone Biles/Instagram

In another snap, Simone perched on one of the islands with her arms spread wide before showing off the laundry room.

Screenshot 2025 11 13 at 9.33.42 AM
Simone Biles/Instagram

The space featured white cabinets with black handles, a black-and-white patterned backsplash, and not one but two washer/dryer sets.

“Since Jonathan always wants to do laundry the EXACT same day as me now 1 set for each of us,” she explained.

Screenshot 2025 11 13 at 9.33.51 AM
Simone Biles/Instagram

Next up, Simone showed off the room dedicated entirely to her pups—French bulldogs Lilo and Rambo. The adorable space included their feeding and bathing areas and, yes, the tiles followed the home’s signature palette.

“Dogs need their own room too,” she wrote. “I used the same tile as the pool.”

Screenshot 2025 11 13 at 9.33.59 AM
Simone Biles/Instagram

The Texas native also shared a mirror selfie from her bathroom, revealing a massive glass shower with a soaking tub on one end and walls covered in white marble with subtle gray and black veining.

Screenshot 2025 11 13 at 9.34.07 AM
Simone Biles/Instagram

The final Story showed the couple inside the house back when it was still just wooden studs.

“home building requires a lot of patience,” Simone wrote over the video before listing out their timeline:

“Started the design process in 2020 & took a year to complete, approvals took awhile from HOA, broke ground in Feb 2022, completed 11/11/25,” she explained. “anyways proud of us, ilysm @jowens.”

She also teased, “they lied when they said 9 months to build,” adding a laughing emoji.

Screenshot 2025 11 13 at 9.34.19 AM
Simone Biles/Instagram

Congratulations on the new digs, Simone and Jonathan.

