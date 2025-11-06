About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Simone Biles’s Burgundy Trench Is the Definition of Fall Chic

Time to break out the fall outerwear

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 6, 2025
7:24pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

SimoneBilesTrench
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

As the weather cools down, a few things immediately come to mind: the holidays are approaching, it’s finally time to swap out short sleeves and bikinis for cozy sweaters, fleece-lined tights and fall outerwear. And I'm not talking just any jacket. I'm talking about a true seasonal staple: the trench coat. Apparently, Simone Biles got the memo too.

The 28-year-old gymnast recently shared a photo on Instagram of herself rocking a chic double-breasted burgundy trench coat in a leather-like material, cinched at the waist with a tie. She paired it with a sleek black bag and pointed-toe boots, while a black top peeked out from underneath. The verdict? In one word: chic.

Screenshot 2025 11 06 at 8.57.55 AM
Simone Biles/Instagram

Simone isn’t the only celeb giving us major trench coat energy. Emma Stone was recently spotted in a more classic take on the style. On her way to Good Morning America, she walked the streets in a beige trench worn open, letting her outfit underneath shine. Both Simone and Emma prove that a trench coat can instantly elevate any look.

But if you’re looking to shake things up beyond the usual neutrals, celebrity stylist Zerina Akers, who has dressed everyone from Beyoncé to Chloe x Halle, has some advice. She’s a big fan of incorporating color into your outerwear, a welcome shift from the usual black wool coats, camel trenches and navy puffers.

“Mixing a neutral with color or color-blocking a neutral with another neutral is a great way to start,” Akers explains. “It’s less about chasing trends and more about using clothing as self-expression.”

GettyImages 2242184347
Raymond Hall/GC Images

“People are often afraid of color,” she adds. “But you don’t have to reinvent your wardrobe. Start with the silhouettes that work for your body and try them in something bolder.”

Whether you stick with a classic neutral trench or opt for a bold, statement-making hue, one thing is clear: a great coat is the ultimate fall investment and you really can’t go wrong either way.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

It's Nicole Kidman Coat Season—and You Need to Get on Board

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe