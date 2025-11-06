Simone Biles’s Burgundy Trench Is the Definition of Fall Chic

Simone isn’t the only celeb giving us major trench coat energy. Emma Stone was recently spotted in a more classic take on the style. On her way to Good Morning America, she walked the streets in a beige trench worn open, letting her outfit underneath shine. Both Simone and Emma prove that a trench coat can instantly elevate any look.

But if you’re looking to shake things up beyond the usual neutrals, celebrity stylist Zerina Akers, who has dressed everyone from Beyoncé to Chloe x Halle, has some advice. She’s a big fan of incorporating color into your outerwear, a welcome shift from the usual black wool coats, camel trenches and navy puffers.

“Mixing a neutral with color or color-blocking a neutral with another neutral is a great way to start,” Akers explains. “It’s less about chasing trends and more about using clothing as self-expression.”