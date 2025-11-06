Simone Biles’s Burgundy Trench Is the Definition of Fall Chic

As the weather cools down, a few things immediately come to mind: the holidays are approaching, it’s finally time to swap out short sleeves and bikinis for cozy sweaters, fleece-lined tights and fall outerwear. And I'm not talking just any jacket. I'm talking about a true seasonal staple: the trench coat. Apparently, Simone Biles got the memo too.
The 28-year-old gymnast recently shared a photo on Instagram of herself rocking a chic double-breasted burgundy trench coat in a leather-like material, cinched at the waist with a tie. She paired it with a sleek black bag and pointed-toe boots, while a black top peeked out from underneath. The verdict? In one word: chic.