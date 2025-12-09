Simone and Her Hubby Show Off Serious PDA—But I Can't Stop Staring at That Teddy Coat

The former Olympian shared a carousel of photos from the recent match. While the Bears sadly lost to the Packers, the pictures prove that Biles made the most of it. The fourth slide is a cute video of the couple exchanging kisses before Owens runs back onto the field as the sun sets.

As much as I loved the sweet moment between the two, it was Biles' cozy teddy bear coat that really turned my head. With winter temps settling in, I, too, want a coat that goes down to my ankles and feels like a giant bathrobe. Biles nails the chocolate brown shade, which is one of PureWow Fashion Editor Abby Hepworth's top winter colors. The exaggerated lapels and bouclé give the coat shape and texture, meaning the gymnast hit all three of the CST rules.

Here's to a victory for the Bears...and more stellar winter coats from Biles.