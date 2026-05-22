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Whoa, Is Prince William on the Invite List for Taylor Swift’s Wedding?

Princess Charlotte better be his plus one

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100 70x70
By Rachel Bowie
Published May 22, 2026
4:36pm
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RXZ/PSPOOL/SHUTTERSTOCK

It was a mic drop moment during Prince William’s appearance on U.K. radio show Heart Breakfast this morning. After hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden granted the future king’s request to play “Opalite” for his Taylor Swift-obsessed children, talk turned to the upcoming nuptials for the singer-songwriter and her footballer fiancé, Travis Kelce. Specially, this million-dollar question: Will the Prince of Wales attend?

Theakston framed the question as such: “We believe there is a big wedding happening this summer...” Holden then chimed in to ask: “Oh yes! Have you got an invite?”

William was quick to supply an answer: “No comment. I’m hoping and I’m sure there might be an invitation around, but we’ll see.” (Are we the only ones quietly freaking out?)

TLDR, as of yet, there is still no publicly confirmed wedding date—or details for that matter—in terms of when Swift will finally say “I do” to the Kansas City Chiefs player. The pair announced their engagement last summer with a joint Instagram post and this cheeky caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” then followed it up with a dynamite emoji.

For William’s part, it’s no secret that the Waleses—especially Princess Charlotte—are Swifties. Alongside their dad, Charlotte and Prince George attended Swift’s Eras Tour in June 2024 and even had the opportunity to meet her backstage.

Also on Heart Breakfast, William opened about a bit more about that experience, too: “Charlotte, my daughter—and Louis, to be fair—Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed by Taylor Swift. We went to see her on her Eras Tour and it was amazing,” the Prince of Wales shared on the broadcast.

Fingers crossed there’s a royal reunion coming soon.

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Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
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