Whoa, Is Prince William on the Invite List for Taylor Swift’s Wedding?

It was a mic drop moment during Prince William’s appearance on U.K. radio show Heart Breakfast this morning. After hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden granted the future king’s request to play “Opalite” for his Taylor Swift-obsessed children, talk turned to the upcoming nuptials for the singer-songwriter and her footballer fiancé, Travis Kelce. Specially, this million-dollar question: Will the Prince of Wales attend?

Theakston framed the question as such: “We believe there is a big wedding happening this summer...” Holden then chimed in to ask: “Oh yes! Have you got an invite?”

William was quick to supply an answer: “No comment. I’m hoping and I’m sure there might be an invitation around, but we’ll see.” (Are we the only ones quietly freaking out?)