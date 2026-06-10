If I'm being completely honest, Toy Story 5 wasn't on my radar this summer. (The classics nerd in me was paying attention to The Odyssey.) That is, until Taylor Swift announced she'd written a new song. Given that Swift has been extraordinarily prolific in the last five years, eight months without any new material felt like a desert. And then she dropped "I Knew It, I Knew You." Not only that, but she's also participating heavily in the promotion for the latest installment in the 26-year-old franchise, with cross-promotion for the single across her own platforms. Then, she made an appearance at the LA premiere last night—and delighted the audience with a surprise performance of not one, but two songs.
Taylor Swift Unexpectedly Performs at 'Toy Story 5' Premiere and Has a Relatable Fangirl Moment
She's one of us
Swift performed "I Knew It, I Knew You" while accompanying herself on the grand piano. She changed from her red-carpet Erdem panier mini dress into a floor-length, stunning yellow gown with floral beading on the bust. For me, this simple performance—without her requisite backup dancers and theatrical stages—is the Swift I felt was at her peak with folklore and evermore. Keys in her vocal range, good writing and a deep connection with her listeners. I couldn't help but notice all her tender glances from the piano to the audience.
But that wasn't the only moving performance Swift gave. Randy Newman joined her onstage to duet with Swift as she sang his hit, "You've Got a Friend in Me." The legendary composer, who has scored every film in the Toy Story franchise, played the piano while also offering quippy interjections—"Nobody's smarter than you," he said when Swift sang the line, "Some folks are a little smarter than I am," eliciting a chuckle from the pop star and audience.
And while no doubt many were fangirling over Swift's performances, the "All Too Well" songstress had a moment of her own walking the red carpet with the rest of the cast. In a clip posted to Pixar's Instagram account, Swift can be seen whipping out a—wait for it—Toy Story VHS tape and asking the cast and filmmakers to sign it. Guess we're all starstruck sometimes.