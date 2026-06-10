Taylor Swift Unexpectedly Performs at 'Toy Story 5' Premiere and Has a Relatable Fangirl Moment

If I'm being completely honest, Toy Story 5 wasn't on my radar this summer. (The classics nerd in me was paying attention to The Odyssey.) That is, until Taylor Swift announced she'd written a new song. Given that Swift has been extraordinarily prolific in the last five years, eight months without any new material felt like a desert. And then she dropped "I Knew It, I Knew You." Not only that, but she's also participating heavily in the promotion for the latest installment in the 26-year-old franchise, with cross-promotion for the single across her own platforms. Then, she made an appearance at the LA premiere last night—and delighted the audience with a surprise performance of not one, but two songs.