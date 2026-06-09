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Everyone's Convinced Taylor Swift Is Getting Married at MSG, But I'm Not Buying It

Just...ew

Author image: marissa wu
By Marissa Wu
Published Jun 9, 2026
taylor swift wedding madison square garden rumors
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Shutterstock

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement last August, the speculation about their upcoming nuptials has been endless. Who is on the guest list? Will Swift perform at her own wedding? Is she really getting married July 4th weekend? Has she sent out decoy invitations? The latest rumor to take off concerns the venue—first it was a Rhode Island inn that Swift had reportedly bribed another bride for (false), then it was her own Rhode Island mansion.

Now, reports are coming in that Swift is getting married in New York. OK, plausible. But where in New York? None other than Madison Square Garden. And that's what triggered my Swiftie senses—really?!

While I'd only call my self a gentle Swiftie, I have listened to her albums enough times to understand that at heart, this girl is a romantic. She is literally living out her fantasy from her 2008 hit "You Belong With Me." Swift got her "boy on the football team" and in the process has also turned into the girl who wears short skirts while still somehow retaining her girl-next-door charm. Every wedding-style dress Swift has ever donned has been big. It's been frilly. (The Eras tour was full of them.) And the venues have been, if not straight-up fairy tale à la "Love Story" have at least been artfully designed (see "I Bet You Think About Me") or appropriately theatrical (see the art accompanying the lyrics booklet for "Speak Now").

Madison Square Garden is...industrial? A misleading behemoth that more resembles a giant cylinder than a square. It's an arena. Quite frankly, it's ugly. Who wants to usher guests through security behind metal barricades and have them strut through windowless tunnel entrances dragging couture gowns behind them and scuffing their Christian Louboutin Miss Zs on sweaty concrete? I mean, unless she brings in a production team (well within her means) to construct a whole stage set on the floor of the Garden, I'm having a really hard time envisioning this. I'm having a hard time envisioning a production team, honestly.

That's because if there's anything else Swift has made apparent during her two-decade tenure in the limelight, it's that she's an impeccable host. Before she wiped her Instagram feed pre-Reputation era, there were snaps of her baking chai cookies with friends. Right now, she's handing out sourdough left and right. Celeb friends have praised her cooking and hostess skills, with collaborator Aaron Dessner saying, "I've spent a lot of time with her and I've never seen anyone wait on her. When I have stayed at her house, Taylor herself was cooking everyone breakfast and dinner." MSG feels uncurated; it lacks warmth. And that flies in the face of Swift's personal brand.

I also think that, for as much as she and Kelce have been open with their relationship in the media (compared to the absolute silence when she was with Joe Alwyn), they're still, on the whole, pretty private. The stories feel polished and somewhat manufactured to get the "awwww, cute" reaction, but it's never anything too revealing. I think they value privacy on some level—they do establish boundaries with staff at venues when they have a night out. One of the arguments for MSG right now is that they will get privacy because it's indoors...but as a New Yorker, let me tell you that if you want privacy, you don't choose one of the Big Apple's most iconic venues, in Midtown, for secrecy. I feel like Nashville, Rhode Island or even LA would be better. (She reportedly owns a 1934 Grecian mansion in Beverly Hills, which feels like a perfect venue, both for privacy and aesthetic sensibility.)

Ultimately, who knows what the venue will actually be? I'm content to find out when we find out, and am just gleeful over the fact that she's getting the fairytale ending she's been writing about for so long.

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Marissa Wu

Editor, SEO and Audience Development

  • Writes across all verticals, including beauty, fashion, wellness, travel and entertainment, with a focus on SEO and evergreen content
  • Has previously worked at Popular Photography and Southern Living, with words in Martha Stewart and Forbes Vetted
  • Has a B.S. in journalism from Boston University
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