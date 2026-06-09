Everyone's Convinced Taylor Swift Is Getting Married at MSG, But I'm Not Buying It

That's because if there's anything else Swift has made apparent during her two-decade tenure in the limelight, it's that she's an impeccable host. Before she wiped her Instagram feed pre-Reputation era, there were snaps of her baking chai cookies with friends. Right now, she's handing out sourdough left and right. Celeb friends have praised her cooking and hostess skills, with collaborator Aaron Dessner saying, "I've spent a lot of time with her and I've never seen anyone wait on her. When I have stayed at her house, Taylor herself was cooking everyone breakfast and dinner." MSG feels uncurated; it lacks warmth. And that flies in the face of Swift's personal brand.

I also think that, for as much as she and Kelce have been open with their relationship in the media (compared to the absolute silence when she was with Joe Alwyn), they're still, on the whole, pretty private. The stories feel polished and somewhat manufactured to get the "awwww, cute" reaction, but it's never anything too revealing. I think they value privacy on some level—they do establish boundaries with staff at venues when they have a night out. One of the arguments for MSG right now is that they will get privacy because it's indoors...but as a New Yorker, let me tell you that if you want privacy, you don't choose one of the Big Apple's most iconic venues, in Midtown, for secrecy. I feel like Nashville, Rhode Island or even LA would be better. (She reportedly owns a 1934 Grecian mansion in Beverly Hills, which feels like a perfect venue, both for privacy and aesthetic sensibility.)

Ultimately, who knows what the venue will actually be? I'm content to find out when we find out, and am just gleeful over the fact that she's getting the fairytale ending she's been writing about for so long.