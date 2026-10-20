Taylor Swift Is in Her Fairy Princess Era

Swift left her overly girly person behind with the Speak Now era, defined by big swishing ballgowns and skirts that could twirl a mile a minute. With the launch of Red in 2012, she adopted a hipster/twee aesthetic that eventually evolved into a feminine boho sensibility that peaked with folklore and evermore, with a little hint of rock following the release of Midnights.

But for this red carpet appearance, she once again turned to Dior—the maker of her mysterious wedding dress—for a custom riff on one of Jonathan Anderson's SS27 designs. In true Swift fashion, the giant bow was embellished to the nines, but the cut of the dress was softened from the sharper version that went down the runway, including the giant paniers that were toned-down into something wearable but still princess-y. It harkened back to her "Love Story" music video, minus the castle.