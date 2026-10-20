Taylor Swift's work ethic knows no bounds. After her record-breaking Eras Tour, she proceeded to release The Life of a Showgirl, write an original song for the Toy Story franchise (she's the first outside musician to contribute), get married, release bonus tracks and premiere a music video at the VMAs. She's also rumored to be campaigning for an Oscar, so it was hardly surprising (but none the less delightful) to see Swift in attendance at the Academy Museum Gala over the weekend, in full fairy princess garb.
Taylor Swift Is in Her Fairy Princess Era
Kissing the showgirl goodbye?
Swift left her overly girly person behind with the Speak Now era, defined by big swishing ballgowns and skirts that could twirl a mile a minute. With the launch of Red in 2012, she adopted a hipster/twee aesthetic that eventually evolved into a feminine boho sensibility that peaked with folklore and evermore, with a little hint of rock following the release of Midnights.
But for this red carpet appearance, she once again turned to Dior—the maker of her mysterious wedding dress—for a custom riff on one of Jonathan Anderson's SS27 designs. In true Swift fashion, the giant bow was embellished to the nines, but the cut of the dress was softened from the sharper version that went down the runway, including the giant paniers that were toned-down into something wearable but still princess-y. It harkened back to her "Love Story" music video, minus the castle.
In terms of accessories, Swift donned her engagement ring and Chopard earrings, a bracelet and a ring; the earrings featured 32 carats of diamonds. Her makeup was also minimal, with winged eyeliner and a nude-rose lip color.
Inside the gala, Swift later took the stage in a custom navy Ralph Lauren gown to perform "The Fate of Ophelia," "Blank Space," "Love Story" and "I Knew It, I Knew You" from Toy Story 5. The song is a contender for an Oscar nomination, as well as the Grammys; it was filed for consideration in the song of the year, film soundtrack and country categories.