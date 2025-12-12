How Billionaire Taylor Swift Spent Her Tour Money

During the interview, Swift and Colbert discussed her engagement to Travis Kelce and her reacquisition of her masters, which had previously been bought by Scooter Braun.

"Those two things you just mentioned—getting engaged to the love of my life; getting all my music back...those are two things that just never could have happened. They could have just never happened," Swift emphasized. "It wasn't just oh, 'It's a matter of time.' Both those things could've just never arrived in my life, and I'm so grateful for both of those things happening."

As the audience erupted in cheers, she added: "My fans are why I was able to get my music back. That's how I spent that Eras Tour money." A whopping $360 million of it.