Taylor Swift is once again on the press train promoting her TWO latest projects, "The End of an Era" and "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show," both of which hit Disney+ today. On Wednesday, the chart-topping singer stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about her whirlwind year...and now we know where all that Eras Tour money went.
How Billionaire Taylor Swift Spent Her Tour Money
$360 million, to be precise
During the interview, Swift and Colbert discussed her engagement to Travis Kelce and her reacquisition of her masters, which had previously been bought by Scooter Braun.
"Those two things you just mentioned—getting engaged to the love of my life; getting all my music back...those are two things that just never could have happened. They could have just never happened," Swift emphasized. "It wasn't just oh, 'It's a matter of time.' Both those things could've just never arrived in my life, and I'm so grateful for both of those things happening."
As the audience erupted in cheers, she added: "My fans are why I was able to get my music back. That's how I spent that Eras Tour money." A whopping $360 million of it.
The Eras Tour proved to be a worldwide phenomenon, grossing over $2 billion in ticket sales and certifying Swift herself as a billionaire. There were friendship bracelets galore and fellow celebrity fans shelling out $100,000 for the experience. During that time, Swift also managed to release The Tortured Poets Department (her 11th album) and somehow write and record The Life of a Showgirl. Though she may now be an engaged girlie, this prolific pop star shows no signs of going on hiatus. I suspect that we will sadly not get re-records of Taylor Swift and Reputation. But no matter. I'm sure she's got at least two new albums up her sleeve.