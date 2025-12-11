If you thought Taylor Swift was slowing down, you're wrong. The pop superstar is on the press circuit again, this time promoting "The End of an Era" and "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show," both of which hit Disney+ on December 12. Yesterday, Swift visited the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss the premiere—but all I could hyper-fixate on was her cute mention of Travis Kelce and that beautiful burgundy mini dress.
Taylor Swift Calls Travis Kelce the Sweetest Thing During Interview—But My Eyes Are Glued to Her Dress
Fun, festive and sweet
Colbert kicked off the conversation by getting right to the point.
"So few people have experienced the level of stardom you have. Who do you possibly turn to for advice?" he asked. Of course, Swift rattled off Stevie Nicks and Max Martin; the latter co-produced The Life of a Showgirl.
But then, she chimed in with a number three—though Swift was quick to caveat that order was of no importance.
"Travis—I can talk to him about any of this," she said. Colbert then promptly congratulated her on her engagement and mentioned that Swift has had a rather good year, to put it lightly. Engaged and the owner of her music? What more could a gal ask for? Swift was quick to acknowledge it.
"Those two things you just mentioned—getting engaged to the love of my life; getting all my music back...those are two things that just never could have happened. They could have just never happened," she emphasized. "It wasn't just oh, 'It's a matter of time.' Both those things could've just never arrived in my life, and I'm so grateful for both of those things happening."
Sweet nothings about Kelce aside, my eyes were totally glued to Swift's burgundy velvet minidress with huge, off-the-shoulder sleeves that put any '80s power suit to shame. Per Taylor Swift fashion blogger Sarah Chapelle, the songwriter donned a $1,976 David Koma design, which is currently out of stock. With its dramatic, deep red hue and sculptural shape, Swift's dress is hitting some major trends. All I could think was, "Gosh darn, I need this."
With the release of her two shows on Disney+, it's true that Swift's capping off a jam-packed year. As for 2026...I mean, she's planning the wedding of the century, which is sure to keep anyone busy. (Selena Gomez, please be the flower girl.) But I'd eat my hat if this showgirl didn't have at least another three albums up her sleeve. Only time will tell.