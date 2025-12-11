Taylor Swift Calls Travis Kelce the Sweetest Thing During Interview—But My Eyes Are Glued to Her Dress

Colbert kicked off the conversation by getting right to the point.

"So few people have experienced the level of stardom you have. Who do you possibly turn to for advice?" he asked. Of course, Swift rattled off Stevie Nicks and Max Martin; the latter co-produced The Life of a Showgirl.

But then, she chimed in with a number three—though Swift was quick to caveat that order was of no importance.

"Travis—I can talk to him about any of this," she said. Colbert then promptly congratulated her on her engagement and mentioned that Swift has had a rather good year, to put it lightly. Engaged and the owner of her music? What more could a gal ask for? Swift was quick to acknowledge it.

"Those two things you just mentioned—getting engaged to the love of my life; getting all my music back...those are two things that just never could have happened. They could have just never happened," she emphasized. "It wasn't just oh, 'It's a matter of time.' Both those things could've just never arrived in my life, and I'm so grateful for both of those things happening."