Travis Kelce Drops a Surprising Relationship Confession About Taylor Swift

In a clip the brothers shared to Instagram, the trio talk about their relationships.

"You claim that you and your wife haven't gotten into a fight in ten years," Travis says.

"That's right," Clooney quips.

"Are you lying?" Travis asks.

"No, I'm not lying, Travis," Clooney declares. The brothers explode in giggles as Travis says, "I'm just asking," cheekily penitent.

"Shall we ask you the same questions?" Clooney jokes. But Travis answers with aplomb.

"Well, it's only been two and a half years and you're right, I haven't gotten in an argument. Never once."

"Honestly, neither of us are going to win the argument, so why get in it?" Clooney asks.

"What's the secret? Just staying out of the argument altogether? Jason interjects.

"Dude, I'm 64 years old. What am I going to argue about at this point?" Clooney says. "I've met this incredible woman. She's beautiful and smart and stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world and I can't believe how lucky I am so what am I going to fight about?"

"That's a good one," Travis says, contemplating. "I'm just taking notes this whole time, big guy. You don't even know."