Travis Kelce Drops a Surprising Relationship Confession About Taylor Swift

By Clara Stein
Published Dec 4, 2025
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Without a doubt, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the closest thing America will ever have to a royal couple. Though they're never afraid to pile on the PDA, aside from the fluffy one-liner updates peppered into interviews, they're pretty mum on the actual details of their relationship.

However, during a recent episode of Travis and brother Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights, the two got deep about relationships with none other than George Clooney. The Hollywood titan is currently promoting his latest project, Jay Kelly, which co-stars Adam Sandler. While talking about their partners, Travis shared a surprising fact about his relationship with the biggest pop star on earth.

In a clip the brothers shared to Instagram, the trio talk about their relationships.

"You claim that you and your wife haven't gotten into a fight in ten years," Travis says.

"That's right," Clooney quips.

"Are you lying?" Travis asks.

"No, I'm not lying, Travis," Clooney declares. The brothers explode in giggles as Travis says, "I'm just asking," cheekily penitent.

"Shall we ask you the same questions?" Clooney jokes. But Travis answers with aplomb.

"Well, it's only been two and a half years and you're right, I haven't gotten in an argument. Never once."

"Honestly, neither of us are going to win the argument, so why get in it?" Clooney asks.

"What's the secret? Just staying out of the argument altogether? Jason interjects.

"Dude, I'm 64 years old. What am I going to argue about at this point?" Clooney says. "I've met this incredible woman. She's beautiful and smart and stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world and I can't believe how lucky I am so what am I going to fight about?"

"That's a good one," Travis says, contemplating. "I'm just taking notes this whole time, big guy. You don't even know."

Clooney came on the podcast to promote his film, but it was clear from the start that the three were vibing, yammering away about the Kelces' area of expertise, football. The actor brought his signature charisma, while the brothers were in awe of their guest. But Clooney quickly put things on a level playing field. As soon as the Oscar winner hopped on, he commandeered the intro.

"Jason, I dig you man. You're NFC, hall-of-famer," Clooney says. "I can show some love for you. Travis, you broke me, man. I'm a Bengals fan, dude. I grew up in Cincinnati. You've broken me so many times. Your pretty face on GQ...you know how many times I've thrown a hoagie at my TV at your face? You've broken me."

In regards to his new movie, Clooney stars as the titular character, which, on second glance, seems to caricature him in real life. Jay Kelly is an aging actor in the twilight years of his career. As relationships around him unravel, he embarks on a European tour that reveals the true meaning of love and loyalty.

Speaking about the project on the podcast, Clooney tells the brothers, "We're the same height and the same hair," he jokes. "The guy's kind of a mess. I hope at my age I'm not quite in that much of a crisis mode. This is a guy whose kids hate him, dad doesn't like him...I got 8-year-olds and they still dig me. That's going to change, as you know."

May all our relationships look closer to Clooney and Travis' offscreen romances than Clooney's onscreen midlife crisis.

