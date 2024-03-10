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The Results Are in! A Complete List of 2026 Oscar Winners

It was a memorable night

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Updated Mar 16, 2026
2:30am
oscar winners 2026
SplashNews.com

ICYMI: Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered tonight in Los Angeles for the 98th annual Academy Awards. And considering so much happened during the broadcast (performances, speeches and ill-timed commercial breaks), I compiled all of the winners in one place. Here, the 2026 Oscar recipients. Congrats to all!

amy madigan oscar winners list
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Actor 
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners - WINNER
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons - WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Best Film Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners - WINNER

Best Original Song
"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
“I Lied to You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdirdi
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners - WINNER
Train Dreams

Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners

Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein - WINNER
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners - WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Train Dreams

Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sinners

Best Documentary Feature
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin - WINNER
The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short Feature
All the Empty Rooms - WINNER
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Benaud
Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly Strangeless

Production Design
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Sound
F1 - WINNER
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt

Live-Action Short Film
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers - WINNER
Two People Exchanging Saliva - WINNER

International Feature Film
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
It Was Just an Accident (France)
Sentimental Value (Norway) - WINNER
Sirāt (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER
Retirement Plan
The Three Sister

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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