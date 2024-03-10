ICYMI: Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered tonight in Los Angeles for the 98th annual Academy Awards. And considering so much happened during the broadcast (performances, speeches and ill-timed commercial breaks), I compiled all of the winners in one place. Here, the 2026 Oscar recipients. Congrats to all!
The Results Are in! A Complete List of 2026 Oscar Winners
It was a memorable night
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners - WINNER
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons - WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Best Film Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners - WINNER
Best Original Song
"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
“I Lied to You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdirdi
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners - WINNER
Train Dreams
Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein - WINNER
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners - WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Train Dreams
Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Best Documentary Feature
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin - WINNER
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short Feature
All the Empty Rooms - WINNER
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Benaud
Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly Strangeless
Production Design
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Sound
F1 - WINNER
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt
Live-Action Short Film
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers - WINNER
Two People Exchanging Saliva - WINNER
International Feature Film
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
It Was Just an Accident (France)
Sentimental Value (Norway) - WINNER
Sirāt (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER
Retirement Plan
The Three Sister
Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.