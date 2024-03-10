The Results Are in! A Complete List of 2026 Oscar Winners

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners - WINNER

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons - WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners - WINNER

Best Original Song

"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER

“I Lied to You” from Sinners

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdirdi

“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners - WINNER

Train Dreams

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein - WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners



Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein - WINNER

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister



Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners - WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Train Dreams

Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin - WINNER

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short Feature

All the Empty Rooms - WINNER

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Benaud

Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly Strangeless

Production Design

Frankenstein - WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Sound

F1 - WINNER

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirāt



Live-Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers - WINNER

Two People Exchanging Saliva - WINNER



International Feature Film

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sentimental Value (Norway) - WINNER

Sirāt (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER

Retirement Plan

The Three Sister

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