The 2025 Word of the Year Has Arrived and Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Had Something to Do With It

There’s really no denying Taylor Swift’s cultural pull at this point. Whether she’s influencing fashion trends, sending a random accessory into sellout mode or getting a whole new wave of women invested in football thanks to her NFL fiancé, Travis Kelce—her impact is everywhere. And now, apparently, she can add inspiring a dictionary’s word of the year to her list of accomplishments.

Cambridge Dictionary just announced its 2025 Word of the Year, and the choice was partly influenced by Taylor’s lyrics and her headline-making engagement to Travis back in August. So, what’s the word? Parasocial.

According to Cambridge Dictionary, the adjective means “involving or relating to a connection that someone feels between themselves and a famous person they do not know, a character in a book, film, TV series, etc., or an artificial intelligence.”