Taylor Swift Just Teased the 'Patient Zero' Music Video and I Think It Confirms *This* Theory

Emmys Easter eggs aside, I'm still convinced that "Patient Zero" is pointing us to the re-release of Reputation, given how coded it is to Swift's sixth album. I mean, the gravestone is a blatant callback to "Look What You Made Me Do."

Then there are the triple zeros; 000 is the angel number for fresh starts. One fan pointed out on X that both Reputation and Swift's eponymous debut were new beginnings for her. One of the more enthusiastic predictions is that The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore is the beginning of a triple release, in which Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) could follow.

Plus, there's the fact that 0:00 is midnight in military time. There's further speculation that she'll make an announcement at midnight tonight, or that she's referencing the announcement of her album, Midnights, at the 2022 VMAs. Who's to say she wouldn't repeat the spectacle with a mega-announcement this Sunday? But as with everything Swift, there's only one thing we can do: Wait for the mastermind to reveal all.