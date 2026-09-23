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Swifties Thought They Cracked Taylor's New Album Name, Then She Dropped a Major Bomb

Surprise, surprise

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 23, 2026
3:46pm
Taylor Swift Album 720x780
Lev Radin/ZUMA

Less than 24 hours ago, Taylor Swift sent fans into a full-blown detective spiral after announcing a new single. And, as tends to happen whenever the pop star does anything, Swifties quickly started connecting dots and coming up with theories about what she could be planning next. But just when fans thought they had cracked the code, Taylor came through with the actual answer: The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.

The official announcement arrived Wednesday, September 23, when Taylor, 36, took to Instagram to reveal the album cover. Keeping with the aesthetic of her previous The Life of a Showgirl era, the cover features a rich magenta background and the singer posing in a glamorous gold feathered ensemble.

"About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history," the singer wrote in the caption.

"I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs," Taylor revealed.

"I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made," she added.

"The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore including four new songs is out on Friday and available to pre-order and save now," the "Opalite" singer shared.

Just one day prior, Taylor had revealed that her new single, "Patient Zero," would arrive Friday, sending Swifties straight down another internet rabbit hole.

One TikTok user even theorized that her next album would be called Point of No Return, based on the name of a video file saved from Taylor’s official website.

Welp, that theory was clearly debunked. "Patient Zero" is actually one of four new tracks featured on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. The other songs are "Cleveland!," "Pink Clouding" and "Babylon."

Honestly, I have to give Swifties credit for the detective work, but this may be one of the quickest Taylor Swift theory debunks yet. Knowing the fandom, though, I have a feeling the theories are far from over.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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