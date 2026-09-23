Swifties Thought They Cracked Taylor's New Album Name, Then She Dropped a Major Bomb

Less than 24 hours ago, Taylor Swift sent fans into a full-blown detective spiral after announcing a new single. And, as tends to happen whenever the pop star does anything, Swifties quickly started connecting dots and coming up with theories about what she could be planning next. But just when fans thought they had cracked the code, Taylor came through with the actual answer: The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.
The official announcement arrived Wednesday, September 23, when Taylor, 36, took to Instagram to reveal the album cover. Keeping with the aesthetic of her previous The Life of a Showgirl era, the cover features a rich magenta background and the singer posing in a glamorous gold feathered ensemble.