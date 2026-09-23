Swifties Thought They Cracked Taylor's New Album Name, Then She Dropped a Major Bomb

"About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history," the singer wrote in the caption.

"I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs," Taylor revealed.

"I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made," she added.