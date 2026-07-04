Yeah, Yeah, T-Swift Just Got Married But I'm Shocked by This Unexpected Wedding Guest

Supermodel Karlie Kloss was photographed with her husband, Joshua Kushner, heading to MSG on Friday. Kloss opted for a shimmer gold Grecian-inspired column gown from Tove's FW26 read-to-wear collection, which she paired with a matching clutch and heels.

What made the appearance so delightful was the fact that it was unexpected. Though the fashion icon and pop star's friendship goes back to 2012, they had reportedly drifted apart in recent years. At the beginning of their lore, Swift exclaimed in a Vogue interview that she wanted to bake cookies with Kloss. Theirs was a friendship that would define the majority of the 2010s as they roamed New York, went on an epic road trip, attended the Met Gala and sat courtside at Knicks games. Kloss and Swift also supported each others' professional endeavors, with Swift bringing the model as her AMAs date in 2014 and singing alongside Kloss as the latter walked the Victoria's Secret runway.