Welp, it's done. After a frenzied engagement year and intense weeks of speculation, Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden. (As a gentle Swiftie I am crushed.) The pop star and NFL tight end effectively closed down a portion of Midtown as their celebrity guests arrived en masse to the arena. A press release drawn up by Swift's longtime publicist, Tree Paine, shared that the couple's wedding attire was custom designed by Jonathan Anderson of Dior. Christian Louboutin created custom footwear, and Swift chose Cartier as her jeweler. Both eschewed a traditional bridal party in favor of their siblings. Austin Swift served as Man of Honor while Jason Kelce was his brother's Best Man.
Yeah, Yeah, T-Swift Just Got Married But I'm Shocked by This Unexpected Wedding Guest
Lifelong friendship for the win
As was expected, no photos were leaked and the Garden's lack of windows in the arena prevented any peering in. All the fans got was a measly sign screaming "JUST&T MARRIED!" following the ceremony. However, we did get a good look at the many guests parading from the Ritz Carlton on 28th Street to MSG instead of opting for a secret entrance. While some guests were no surprise (Abigail Anderson! Jenny Han!), there was one appearance that shocked me in the best way.
Supermodel Karlie Kloss was photographed with her husband, Joshua Kushner, heading to MSG on Friday. Kloss opted for a shimmer gold Grecian-inspired column gown from Tove's FW26 read-to-wear collection, which she paired with a matching clutch and heels.
What made the appearance so delightful was the fact that it was unexpected. Though the fashion icon and pop star's friendship goes back to 2012, they had reportedly drifted apart in recent years. At the beginning of their lore, Swift exclaimed in a Vogue interview that she wanted to bake cookies with Kloss. Theirs was a friendship that would define the majority of the 2010s as they roamed New York, went on an epic road trip, attended the Met Gala and sat courtside at Knicks games. Kloss and Swift also supported each others' professional endeavors, with Swift bringing the model as her AMAs date in 2014 and singing alongside Kloss as the latter walked the Victoria's Secret runway.
However, by 2018, the friendship had seemingly cooled, though interviews denied the rumors. Swift did not attend Kloss's 2019 wedding, and "it's time to go," a track from the singer's 2020 album, folklore, seemingly referenced Kloss and confirmed that the pair were no longer the friends they once were. Rumors picked up in 2023 when Kloss was seen at The Eras Tour in general seating rather than the VIP tent.
But, as is now appears, much was happening behind the scenes, and whatever reported rift was resolved enough for Kloss to show up to what is one of the most important days of a friend's life. It was touching to see, especially in a day and age where loneliness is an epidemic, friends feel hard to find and lifelong friends are a rarity.
Congrats to the happy couple, and cheers to the friendship.