Last night, the New York Knicks did the impossible. They rallied from behind after facing a 29-point deficit in the third quarter. The NBA has reported that it's the biggest comeback in history, with the organization noting, "No team in Playoff history had ever come back from such a halftime deficit, let alone the Finals." "Celebrity Row" was packed with stars like Timothée Chalamet, Spike Lee and Ben Stiller cheering on the team, which hasn't won the NBA finals since 1973 (though they last made the finals in 1999). Taylor Swift has made herself a fixture at Knicks games recently, attending several matchups, including the Knicks vs. the Cavaliers with fiancé Travis Kelce. Last night, the pop star was surrounded by her besties wearing a killer, pun-y outfit, yet I couldn't help but turn my focus to her neighbor—Mariska Hargitay—who absolutely lost it when the Knicks pulled off the win.
Taylor Swift Stunned Courtside at the Knicks Game—But My Eyes Went Straight to the Celeb Sitting Next to Her
A historic night
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Swift rolled up courtside alongside the Haim sisters Este and Alana. All three were wearing custom Knicks shirts emblazoned with puns. Swift's shirt read "Stevie Knicks," while the sisters represented "Knickleback" and "Knickole Kidman." The Midnights singer paired her spirited top with a Dior Small D-Motion bag, Area Slit jeans (
$495; $198) and Versace Medusa chain heels.
Joining the trio was none other than Hargitay, aka Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU. Swift is a longtime fan of the show—one of her cats is even named after Hargitay's character, so I wasn't surprised to see the latter sitting alongside Swift. Hargitay also donned a custom Knicks shirt matching Swift.
While everyone in Madison Square Garden collectively lost it when the Knicks won game four, it was Hargitay who had my attention. She could be seen jumping up and down in Swift's arms, hair flying, screaming "Yes! Yes!" in celebration as Knicks forward Og Anunoby's tip in sealed the team's fate. The actress later shared a bear hug with Knicks guard Jalen Brunson post-victory, telling him, "I love you so much; I'm so happy."
Hargitay, who was born in LA to actress Jane Mansfield, resides primarily in New York; Law & Order is also filmed in the city. She's a longtime Knicks fan and close with Brunson; following the team's victory in game two of the finals, she posted a black-and-white tribute photo to the athlete writing, "Could I be any happier about this win? So proud to know you, so grateful for all you do for this team and this city."