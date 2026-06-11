Taylor Swift Stunned Courtside at the Knicks Game—But My Eyes Went Straight to the Celeb Sitting Next to Her

Joining the trio was none other than Hargitay, aka Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU. Swift is a longtime fan of the show—one of her cats is even named after Hargitay's character, so I wasn't surprised to see the latter sitting alongside Swift. Hargitay also donned a custom Knicks shirt matching Swift.

While everyone in Madison Square Garden collectively lost it when the Knicks won game four, it was Hargitay who had my attention. She could be seen jumping up and down in Swift's arms, hair flying, screaming "Yes! Yes!" in celebration as Knicks forward Og Anunoby's tip in sealed the team's fate. The actress later shared a bear hug with Knicks guard Jalen Brunson post-victory, telling him, "I love you so much; I'm so happy."

Hargitay, who was born in LA to actress Jane Mansfield, resides primarily in New York; Law & Order is also filmed in the city. She's a longtime Knicks fan and close with Brunson; following the team's victory in game two of the finals, she posted a black-and-white tribute photo to the athlete writing, "Could I be any happier about this win? So proud to know you, so grateful for all you do for this team and this city."