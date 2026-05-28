About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Taylor Swift's Wide-Leg Jeans Totally Stole My Attention at the Knicks Game

And you can find similar styles to her $790 Stella McCartney pair starting at $26

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published May 28, 2026
4:53pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

taylor swift wide leg jeans knicks
Aaron Josefczyk/Shutterstock

If you live in New York—or are an ardent NBA fan—then there's really only one relevant thing you need to know right now. The Knicks are going to the NBA finals for the first time since 1999. If you're not a Big Apple resident or basketball enthusiast like me, then you're probably interested in who's sitting courtside. The couples! The fashion! The drama! Because who else rolled up to last Thursday's game but Taylor Swift? (Travis Kelce was in tow, rooting for the Cavaliers—boo!) She was predictably fashionable in a bomber jacket, going-out top, trendy undone bag and a pair of $790 Stella McCartney baggy jeans, which I have not been able to stop thinking about.

taylor swift wide leg jeans knicks
Aaron Josefczyk/Shutterstock

Swift's relationship with McCartney goes way back to her Lover days, when the duo collaborated on album merch, per Sarah Chapelle, the blogger behind the popular outlet Taylor Swift Styled. The designer's apparel later appeared in both folklore and evermore album art; Swift also regularly wears McCartney's clothes in her street style, case in point the Knicks date night with Kelce. If you, too, are eyeing the slouchy look but don't have an $800 budget for your denim (same), I've rounded up six similar pairs below, starting at $26.

Shop Taylor's Look

taylor swift wide leg jeans knicks: lulus straight leg jeans
Lulus

1. Lulus High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans

Lulus

If you like baggy but not too baggy, Lulus's straight-leg denim is a nice middle ground. The straight leg design is made from 100 percent cotton with just enough slouch to feel laid-back and intentional without feeling like you're swimming. Take a cue from Swift and pair them with some black strappy sandals, and you're ready for a night out.

$78 at lulus
taylor swift wide leg jeans knicks: gap wide leg ankle jeans
Gap

2. Gap Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans

Gap

I live for a good pair of cropped jeans, and Gap's are engineered to hit your ankle. The brand offers petite, regular and tall sizing, plus 16 different washes. The fabric is 99 percent cotton, with 1 percent elastane for a little give. (My perfect combo.) If you want a slightly more fitted silhouette, the brand suggests sizing down. This style is also part of Gap's sustainability commitments, using at least 20 percent less water in production.

$90; $71 at gap
taylor swift wide leg jeans knicks sidefeel wide leg jeans 1200x1412
Amazon

3. Sidefeel Stretchy Wide Leg Denim

For under $30, this Amazon find is a pretty good approximation of Swift's designer jeans, down to the way the side seam appears to cut diagonally across the legs. The jeans are available in 17 colors, including green, hot pink and brown with 2 percent elastane for stretch.

$33; $26 at Amazon
taylor swift wide leg jeans knicks: pilcro ruffled wide leg jeans
Anthropologie

4. Pilcro Cotton High-Rise Jeans

Anthropologie

PureWow editors love the Anthropologie brands, and Pilcro is no exception. I'm loving this boho/cottagecore take on the wide-leg pants trend, and I have a feeling Swift, who has embraced both aesthetics, would approve. The 100 percent cotton, high-rise pants come in a cheery rose hue with ruffled embellishments on the hem that give the style an irreverent twist.

$148 at anthropologie
taylor swift wide leg jeans knicks: abercrombie & fitch ultra low rise jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch

5. Abercrombie & Fitch Low-Rise Ultra Lose Jeans

Abercrombie & Fitch

I'm a high-waist pants gal through and through, but if you prefer a lower rise, A&F's ultra loose jeans hit just below the navel for a more relaxed cut that's not riding on the hip bone circa 2000. They will puddle, but you can also style them with the cuffs rolled back a bit. The pants are available in 15 washes, including some unconventional hues like cherry red, khaki and lace appliqué.

$100 at abercrombie & fitch
taylor swift wide leg jeans knicks: agolde low slung baggy jeans
Agolde

6. Agolde Low Slung Baggy Jeans

Agolde

Swift is a fan of Agolde, having worn the now discontinued Vana jeans while promoting The Life of a Showgirl last year. This low-slung baggy iteration is one of the brand's most popular styles, sitting on the hips and following a relaxed cut down to the ground. The fabric is a mix of regenerative and recycled cotton and recycled lyocell that creates a nice drape, available in 11 washes.

$238 at agolde

Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe