Taylor Swift's Wide-Leg Jeans Totally Stole My Attention at the Knicks Game

If you live in New York—or are an ardent NBA fan—then there's really only one relevant thing you need to know right now. The Knicks are going to the NBA finals for the first time since 1999. If you're not a Big Apple resident or basketball enthusiast like me, then you're probably interested in who's sitting courtside. The couples! The fashion! The drama! Because who else rolled up to last Thursday's game but Taylor Swift? (Travis Kelce was in tow, rooting for the Cavaliers—boo!) She was predictably fashionable in a bomber jacket, going-out top, trendy undone bag and a pair of $790 Stella McCartney baggy jeans, which I have not been able to stop thinking about.