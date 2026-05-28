If you live in New York—or are an ardent NBA fan—then there's really only one relevant thing you need to know right now. The Knicks are going to the NBA finals for the first time since 1999. If you're not a Big Apple resident or basketball enthusiast like me, then you're probably interested in who's sitting courtside. The couples! The fashion! The drama! Because who else rolled up to last Thursday's game but Taylor Swift? (Travis Kelce was in tow, rooting for the Cavaliers—boo!) She was predictably fashionable in a bomber jacket, going-out top, trendy undone bag and a pair of $790 Stella McCartney baggy jeans, which I have not been able to stop thinking about.
Taylor Swift's Wide-Leg Jeans Totally Stole My Attention at the Knicks Game
And you can find similar styles to her $790 Stella McCartney pair starting at $26
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Swift's relationship with McCartney goes way back to her Lover days, when the duo collaborated on album merch, per Sarah Chapelle, the blogger behind the popular outlet Taylor Swift Styled. The designer's apparel later appeared in both folklore and evermore album art; Swift also regularly wears McCartney's clothes in her street style, case in point the Knicks date night with Kelce. If you, too, are eyeing the slouchy look but don't have an $800 budget for your denim (same), I've rounded up six similar pairs below, starting at $26.
Shop Taylor's Look
If you like baggy but not too baggy, Lulus's straight-leg denim is a nice middle ground. The straight leg design is made from 100 percent cotton with just enough slouch to feel laid-back and intentional without feeling like you're swimming. Take a cue from Swift and pair them with some black strappy sandals, and you're ready for a night out.
2. Gap Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans
Gap
I live for a good pair of cropped jeans, and Gap's are engineered to hit your ankle. The brand offers petite, regular and tall sizing, plus 16 different washes. The fabric is 99 percent cotton, with 1 percent elastane for a little give. (My perfect combo.) If you want a slightly more fitted silhouette, the brand suggests sizing down. This style is also part of Gap's sustainability commitments, using at least 20 percent less water in production.
3. Sidefeel Stretchy Wide Leg Denim
For under $30, this Amazon find is a pretty good approximation of Swift's designer jeans, down to the way the side seam appears to cut diagonally across the legs. The jeans are available in 17 colors, including green, hot pink and brown with 2 percent elastane for stretch.
4. Pilcro Cotton High-Rise Jeans
Anthropologie
PureWow editors love the Anthropologie brands, and Pilcro is no exception. I'm loving this boho/cottagecore take on the wide-leg pants trend, and I have a feeling Swift, who has embraced both aesthetics, would approve. The 100 percent cotton, high-rise pants come in a cheery rose hue with ruffled embellishments on the hem that give the style an irreverent twist.
5. Abercrombie & Fitch Low-Rise Ultra Lose Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
I'm a high-waist pants gal through and through, but if you prefer a lower rise, A&F's ultra loose jeans hit just below the navel for a more relaxed cut that's not riding on the hip bone circa 2000. They will puddle, but you can also style them with the cuffs rolled back a bit. The pants are available in 15 washes, including some unconventional hues like cherry red, khaki and lace appliqué.
6. Agolde Low Slung Baggy Jeans
Agolde
Swift is a fan of Agolde, having worn the now discontinued Vana jeans while promoting The Life of a Showgirl last year. This low-slung baggy iteration is one of the brand's most popular styles, sitting on the hips and following a relaxed cut down to the ground. The fabric is a mix of regenerative and recycled cotton and recycled lyocell that creates a nice drape, available in 11 washes.