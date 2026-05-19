Whenever Taylor Swift so much as sticks her nose out the front door, internet sleuths can ID her outfit in three seconds flat. And the girl has range, wearing a $2,000 gown one night and a Reformation frock the next. It's the epitome of high-low dressing. Swift has been in New York City with Travis Kelce in the past week in this exact outfit formula, opting for comfortable smocked sundress on a night out in Soho.
Taylor Swift Steps Out in a Smocked Dôen Sundress (and You Can Get the Look from $45)
It's a cottagecore summer
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Swift and Kelce were photographed leaving Or'esh, a Mediterranean restaurant on West Broadway known for its cocktails (including a grilled olive dirty martini and za'atar highball), seafood and lamb. The pair went smart-casual, with Kelce opting for a printed button-down and black pinstripe trousers. Swift chose the Dôen Ashlynn dress ($350), with its rather friendly, under-$400 price point. (In the same week, she's also donned a $2,200 wedding guest dress and $1,190 Stella McCartney peplum blouse).
Still, $350 isn't exactly small potatoes. Below, I've rounded up five alternatives in similar silhouette and/or pattern, starting at $50.
1. Scarlet Darkness High-Low Sundress
Scarlet Darkness
Like Swift's Dôen number, this sundress has puffy sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder, plus self-tying ribbons on the bust and waist. It deviates—and gets a little more flirty—with the high-low skirt. The Dôen dress is 100 percent cotton, while this one has chiffon fabric that makes it slightly more formal (and suitable to dressy summer occasions).
2. Gap Cotton Maxi Dress
Gap Factory
Gap nails the similar silhouette but offers more patterns. Choose from blue floral/plaid, yellow and solid blue. The dress comes in both regular and petite sizing, with functional pockets, comfortable elastic trim with smocking and an adjustable draw cord. It's also 100 percent cotton and under $50—a steal in my book.
3. Banana Republic Factory Cotton Midi Dress
Banana Republic Factory
While I love a good floral print, sometimes patterns are just a little too busy for me. That's why I appreciate Banana Republic Factory's swath of color-blocked options. From sunny Summer Melon to green stripes and light blue, there are an array of colors that are fun and seasonally appropriate for both the office and events.
4. Eileen West Marin Cotton Maxi Dress
Eileen West
Eileen West is renowned for its nightgowns, so it's only logical that the brand's clothing would be equally comfortable. The Marin dress is, like the Dôen Ashlynn, 100 percent cotton—but at roughly half the price. It still has an elastic waist and smocking, with pockets and cap sleeves that even Anne Shirley would envy. How do I know it's an ultra-comfy pick? The brand bills it as "more tailored than our traditional nightgowns" with cotton gauze that practically floats.
5. Hill House The Madeline Nap Dress
Hill House
This would not be a cottagecore roundup without the inclusion of Hill House, Nap Dress inventor extraordinaire. The Madeline is a twist on the classic Nap Dress with cap sleeves, a scoop neck and the signature, comfortable elastic smocking in the bodice.