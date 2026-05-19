Taylor Swift Steps Out in a Smocked Dôen Sundress (and You Can Get the Look from $45)

Swift and Kelce were photographed leaving Or'esh, a Mediterranean restaurant on West Broadway known for its cocktails (including a grilled olive dirty martini and za'atar highball), seafood and lamb. The pair went smart-casual, with Kelce opting for a printed button-down and black pinstripe trousers. Swift chose the Dôen Ashlynn dress ($350), with its rather friendly, under-$400 price point. (In the same week, she's also donned a $2,200 wedding guest dress and $1,190 Stella McCartney peplum blouse).

Still, $350 isn't exactly small potatoes. Below, I've rounded up five alternatives in similar silhouette and/or pattern, starting at $50.