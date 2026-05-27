Taylor Swift Wears Summer’s It Bag Trend—and We Called It Back in January

Back in January, PureWow Senior Commerce Editor Stephanie Maida sang the praises of the undone belt bag, writing, “Clean Girl," "Quiet Luxury," "Demure"—the past few years in fashion and beauty have been dominated by a sort of pursed-lip push for polish and perfection. But one can only hold their breath and sit up straight for so long. In 2026, we're experiencing a collective exhale—and the unbuckling of all our belts.” She cited Fendi, Loewe and Tory Burch, among other designers, who sent bags down the runways unbuckled and unzipped, slouchingly declaring that they had important places to go and people to see.

Dior’s Cigale bag is very much undone in aesthetic, but, crucially, it’s beltless. I’m interpreting this as a natural evolution away from belted bags in general. After years of hype around the Hermès Birkin, there’s a real sense of fatigue around the general design that, though rare itself, has spawned innumerable, verisimilitudinous pastiches (and crude knock-offs). It’s inescapable. If you don’t have one, you’re looking at a picture of one on the internet, or at a photo of it printed on a canvas bag. It’s now too mainstream. On the other hand, the Cigale is quiet. The simple silhouette is elegant; it conveys that the designer is aware of the trends but isn’t seeking to replicate them. Instead, Anderson offers an interpretation that feels distinct. Now that the biggest pop star on earth has given it her stamp of approval, I can only expect we’ll see more of these undone little numbers.