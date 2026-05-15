Sabrina Carpenter Dons Totally Sheer Look at Dior Cruise Show

As spring (chilly as it's been in NYC) slowly gives way to summer, that means one thing. It's Cruise season. In addition to fall/winter and spring/summer collections, the big fashion houses will often debut a Cruise (or Resort) collection, and it's exactly what it sounds like. A mid-season collection that's perfect for a warm-weather holiday, preferably on a beach, with a beach read and a cocktail. Dior recently presented its Cruise collection, bringing Hollywood's most notable for a night at the LACMA in Los Angeles. One such attendee was pop princess Sabrina Carpenter, whom the house dressed for the Met Gala in a very literal interpretation of the theme, "Fashion Is Art"—the "Espresso" singer walked up the museum steps covered in reels of film. Carpenter went for a much more daring look at the French house's fashion presentation, opting for a completely sheer look.