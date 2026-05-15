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Sabrina Carpenter Dons Totally Sheer Look at Dior Cruise Show

A daring ode to the Golden Age of Hollywood

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By Clara Stein
Published May 15, 2026
2:41pm
sabrina carpenter sheer dress dior cruise
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As spring (chilly as it's been in NYC) slowly gives way to summer, that means one thing. It's Cruise season. In addition to fall/winter and spring/summer collections, the big fashion houses will often debut a Cruise (or Resort) collection, and it's exactly what it sounds like. A mid-season collection that's perfect for a warm-weather holiday, preferably on a beach, with a beach read and a cocktail. Dior recently presented its Cruise collection, bringing Hollywood's most notable for a night at the LACMA in Los Angeles. One such attendee was pop princess Sabrina Carpenter, whom the house dressed for the Met Gala in a very literal interpretation of the theme, "Fashion Is Art"—the "Espresso" singer walked up the museum steps covered in reels of film. Carpenter went for a much more daring look at the French house's fashion presentation, opting for a completely sheer look.

sabrina carpenter sheer dress dior cruise
Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

Carpenter donned one of the dresses from the 2027 (yes, everything in fashion happens a year in advance) lineup. The butter-yellow drop-waist gown featured exaggerated flowers at the waistline and delicate draping that evoked a flapper girl heading to a May Day parade. The diaphanous material was completely translucent, revealing a coordinating white lace bralette and panties. Carpenter accessorized with a matching pastel yellow handbag and heeled sandals.

Other celebrities in attendance included ambassadors Anya Taylor-Joy, Greta Lee and Mikey Madison. Miley Cyrus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Miles Teller and Taylor Russell stepped out as well.

sabrina carpenter sheer dress dior
Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

This collection was inspired by Dior's long history with Hollywood; creative director Jonathan Anderson cited the jacket Marlene Dietrich wore in Alfred Hitchcock's Stage Fright (1950), from the couture spring/summer 1949 collection, as one reference point. Other sources of inspiration included the California state flower and general casual cool vibe of the City of Angels.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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