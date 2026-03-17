Sure, the Academy Awards are Hollywood's biggest night. But Vanity Fair's legendary after-party is really where it's at. Between the end of the ceremony and the party's start time, the stars do (sometimes ridiculous) costume changes and may hit up In-n-Out. Anya Taylor-Joy rolled up to the silver carpet in a teeny-tiny ensemble that eschewed the concept of pants—and I kind of love it.
Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Pantless at the Oscars After-Party
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The actress donned a monochrome black ensemble highlighting an archival Fall 1994 John Galliano romper. It featured a camisole cut with drape-y décolletage and translucent mesh back. Taylor-Joy completed the look with sheer stockings, and simple, strappy pumps that kept the attention on her clothes. A sculptural Stephen Jones bow fascinator sat perched atop her head. But what might be the most eye-catching is her jewelry. Taylor-Joy is currently a face of Tiffany & Co. and casually trotted out a 16-carat diamond pendant set in 18-carat yellow gold, plus Bird on a Rock earrings and platinum rings set with more diamonds.
Taylor-Joy, best known for her starring turns in The Queen's Gambit and The Menu, most recently appeared in the 2025 AppleTV+ movie The Gorge, co-starring Miles Teller, about two secret operatives tasked with guarding a remote and mysterious gorge. Taylor-Joy also appeared in the ensemble cast of the action-adventure comedy Sacrifice, in which she played a zealot on a mission to save humanity through human sacrifice. The actress' upcoming projects include The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as Princess Peach, Dune: Part Three as Alia Atreides and Lucky as the titular character.