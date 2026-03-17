Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Pantless at the Oscars After-Party

The actress donned a monochrome black ensemble highlighting an archival Fall 1994 John Galliano romper. It featured a camisole cut with drape-y décolletage and translucent mesh back. Taylor-Joy completed the look with sheer stockings, and simple, strappy pumps that kept the attention on her clothes. A sculptural Stephen Jones bow fascinator sat perched atop her head. But what might be the most eye-catching is her jewelry. Taylor-Joy is currently a face of Tiffany & Co. and casually trotted out a 16-carat diamond pendant set in 18-carat yellow gold, plus Bird on a Rock earrings and platinum rings set with more diamonds.