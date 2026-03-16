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Michael B. Jordan’s Post-Oscar Celebration Is So Relatable (and Very L.A.)

Honestly, I'd do the same

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 16, 2026
3:57pm
Michael B Jordan Oscars
Etienne Laurent/Zuma

The Oscars are known for their glitz, glam, emotional speeches and star-studded after-parties. But somewhere between the big win and the celebrations, Michael B. Jordan made time for something far more relatable: grabbing a bite to eat. And his food choice? About as L.A. as it gets: In-N-Out Burger.

Fresh off his Best Actor win at the 2026 Academy Awards on Sunday night, the Sinners star surprised customers when he casually stopped by the beloved West Coast burger chain where the moment quickly turned into a mini celebration. The smiling actor was greeted by cheers and shouts of “congratulations!” from fellow diners, as seen in clips circulating online, and he’s still holding his Oscar statuette while soaking in the moment.

The burger run happened before Jordan headed to continue the night’s festivities at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Earlier in the evening, Jordan delivered an emotional acceptance speech after winning for his performance in the record-breaking vampire film Sinners, where he plays twin brothers.

During the speech, he thanked his family and longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler, who directed the film and has worked with Jordan on several projects over the years, including Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“I’m so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend,” he said. “You gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen and I love you to death.”

Sinners had a major presence at this year’s ceremony, earning a record-breaking 16 nominations. The film ultimately took home four awards, including Best Actor for Jordan, Best Original Screenplay for Coogler, Best Original Score for Ludwig Göransson and Best Cinematography for Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who made history as the first woman to win in that category.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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