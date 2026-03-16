Michael B. Jordan’s Post-Oscar Celebration Is So Relatable (and Very L.A.)

The Oscars are known for their glitz, glam, emotional speeches and star-studded after-parties. But somewhere between the big win and the celebrations, Michael B. Jordan made time for something far more relatable: grabbing a bite to eat. And his food choice? About as L.A. as it gets: In-N-Out Burger.

Fresh off his Best Actor win at the 2026 Academy Awards on Sunday night, the Sinners star surprised customers when he casually stopped by the beloved West Coast burger chain where the moment quickly turned into a mini celebration. The smiling actor was greeted by cheers and shouts of “congratulations!” from fellow diners, as seen in clips circulating online, and he’s still holding his Oscar statuette while soaking in the moment.