Why One ‘Bridesmaids’ Star Was Missing from the Oscars Reunion

"In response to some of the dms I'm getting: I had a neck lift last week because I'm tired of looking like a melting candle. So I had to skip the Academy Awards," McLendon-Covey, who played Rita in the beloved 2011 comedy, wrote in the caption. She quickly reassured fans that everything was fine, adding, "No drama. Everything is fine."

Meanwhile, the rest of the Bridesmaids crew, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Ellie Kemper, reunited onstage to present the awards for Best Original Score and Best Sound, marking 15 years since the film first premiered.

"We are so happy to all be here together tonight," Wiig began. "I cannot believe that it's been 15 years. Now, we are not good with numbers, but we figured out backstage that means we shot this movie in 1883."

The moment quickly turned into a bit when the group was handed notes they jokingly claimed were written by nominees in the audience, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Stellan Skarsgård.