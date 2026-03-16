About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Why One ‘Bridesmaids’ Star Was Missing from the Oscars Reunion

No bad blood here

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 16, 2026
3:04pm
Bridesmaids Reunion Oscars
Trae Patton/Zuma

In case you missed it, the 98th Annual Academy Awards (aka the 2026 Oscars) aired on Sunday, March 15 and the night delivered plenty of memorable moments. One of the highlights? A mini Bridesmaids reunion on stage that had fans instantly nostalgic. But while most of the film’s leading ladies showed up for the fun, viewers quickly noticed that one familiar face was missing: Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Naturally, the internet started wondering what was going on. But before any rumors about behind-the-scenes drama could gain traction, the actress herself cleared things up. In an Instagram post, McLendon-Covey shared a photo of herself lying down with a bandage wrapped around her head, offering a candid explanation for why she wasn’t at the ceremony.

"In response to some of the dms I'm getting: I had a neck lift last week because I'm tired of looking like a melting candle. So I had to skip the Academy Awards," McLendon-Covey, who played Rita in the beloved 2011 comedy, wrote in the caption. She quickly reassured fans that everything was fine, adding, "No drama. Everything is fine."

Meanwhile, the rest of the Bridesmaids crew, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Ellie Kemper, reunited onstage to present the awards for Best Original Score and Best Sound, marking 15 years since the film first premiered.

"We are so happy to all be here together tonight," Wiig began. "I cannot believe that it's been 15 years. Now, we are not good with numbers, but we figured out backstage that means we shot this movie in 1883."

The moment quickly turned into a bit when the group was handed notes they jokingly claimed were written by nominees in the audience, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Stellan Skarsgård.

The reunion also happened to fall on a big night for Byrne, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. The award ultimately went to Jessie Buckley for Hamnet.

For fans of the 2011 comedy, it was still a fun, and slightly chaotic, trip down memory lane.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

Teyana Taylor Ditches Silver Hair at Oscars but Embraces This Huge Trend (Along with Demi Moore)

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe