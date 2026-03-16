Why One ‘Bridesmaids’ Star Was Missing from the Oscars Reunion

In case you missed it, the 98th Annual Academy Awards (aka the 2026 Oscars) aired on Sunday, March 15 and the night delivered plenty of memorable moments. One of the highlights? A mini Bridesmaids reunion on stage that had fans instantly nostalgic. But while most of the film’s leading ladies showed up for the fun, viewers quickly noticed that one familiar face was missing: Wendi McLendon-Covey.
Naturally, the internet started wondering what was going on. But before any rumors about behind-the-scenes drama could gain traction, the actress herself cleared things up. In an Instagram post, McLendon-Covey shared a photo of herself lying down with a bandage wrapped around her head, offering a candid explanation for why she wasn’t at the ceremony.