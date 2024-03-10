The 7 Best Moments from the 2026 Oscars

The 2026 Oscars delivered exactly what fans hope for every year: big wins, emotional speeches and a handful of moments that instantly took over the internet. Held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the 98th Academy Awards celebrated the best films of 2025, but as always, the ceremony itself had plenty of memorable surprises along the way.

From playful onstage banter between presenters to heartfelt acceptance speeches and standout tributes, the night was packed with moments viewers will be talking about long after the final award was handed out. Here's a look at some of the biggest, funniest and most unforgettable moments from the 2026 Oscars.