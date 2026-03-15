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Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn Twin on Oscars Red Carpet with This Peek-a-Boo Detail

So chic

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100
By Rachel Bowie
Published Mar 16, 2026
1:08am
kate hudson goldie hawn oscars universal
David Fisher/Shutterstock

It was a mother/daughter date night for Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn at the 2026 Academy Awards. And even though Hudson supposedly chose her Oscars dress this morning (the stress!), she and her mom still had a stand-out sartorial detail in common: They both sported deep plunge necklines.

goldie hawn kate hudson oscars
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Chic? Of course. But it was also surprising to see Hudson and Hawn wearing such a similar silhouette given Hudson’s last minute selection process. As she described to Vogue: “It was just so important to me that I felt like I wasn’t going to have any dress anxiety. I wanted to have a really pretty silhouette on the carpet, and I wanted to feel nice and held, and I want to feel elegant, and I want to feel bright and colorful.”

kate hudson oscars
Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

It all seemed to work out for Hudson, who is nominated for Best Actress tonight for her performance in Song Sung Blue, a film about a couple of Milwaukee-based Neil Diamond tribute artists. (It’s based on a true story.) She was beaming on the arm of her mom as the pair both owned the deep plunge. (It’s worth noting that Hawn’s opera gloves were also scene-stealing in their own right.)

kurt russell goldie hawn oscars
Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Also in attendance? Kurt Russell was also by Hawn's side, though he let the mother/daughter duo have their own moment on the red carpet. Aw.

Bottom line: We love the fashion overlap—and the fact that Hudson chose to make tonight a family affair.

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rachel bowie christine han photography 100
Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
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