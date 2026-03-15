It was a mother/daughter date night for Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn at the 2026 Academy Awards. And even though Hudson supposedly chose her Oscars dress this morning (the stress!), she and her mom still had a stand-out sartorial detail in common: They both sported deep plunge necklines.
Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn Twin on Oscars Red Carpet with This Peek-a-Boo Detail
So chic
Chic? Of course. But it was also surprising to see Hudson and Hawn wearing such a similar silhouette given Hudson’s last minute selection process. As she described to Vogue: “It was just so important to me that I felt like I wasn’t going to have any dress anxiety. I wanted to have a really pretty silhouette on the carpet, and I wanted to feel nice and held, and I want to feel elegant, and I want to feel bright and colorful.”
It all seemed to work out for Hudson, who is nominated for Best Actress tonight for her performance in Song Sung Blue, a film about a couple of Milwaukee-based Neil Diamond tribute artists. (It’s based on a true story.) She was beaming on the arm of her mom as the pair both owned the deep plunge. (It’s worth noting that Hawn’s opera gloves were also scene-stealing in their own right.)
Also in attendance? Kurt Russell was also by Hawn's side, though he let the mother/daughter duo have their own moment on the red carpet. Aw.
Bottom line: We love the fashion overlap—and the fact that Hudson chose to make tonight a family affair.