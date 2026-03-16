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'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Just Made His Relationship Red Carpet Official

The coordinating looks are adorbs

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 16, 2026
2:21pm
Hudson Williams Oscars
Jim Ruymen/UPI

When it comes to a Hollywood red carpet, pretty much anything can happen. One minute it’s all about bold, head-turning fashion, and the next there’s a surprise revelation (like Zendaya and Tom Holland allegedly already being married). In other words, the unexpected is kind of the whole point. And sometimes that includes making a relationship red carpet debut, which is exactly what Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams just did.

The 25-year-old actor officially stepped out with his longtime girlfriend, Katelyn Rose Larson, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, making their relationship red carpet official in the process. The couple coordinated in sleek, all-black looks for the big night. Hudson wore a sleeveless sheer top paired with black slacks, with a dramatic scarf detail trailing behind him. Meanwhile, Katelyn, who opted for a long-sleeve sheer lace dress featuring a midriff and keyhole chest cutout.

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OConnor/AFF-USA

While this may have been their first official red carpet moment together, fans who follow Hudson online already knew about the relationship.

The actor went Instagram official with Katelyn, a reported tattoo artist, just last month on Valentine’s Day, sharing a series of photos of the two together. In the caption, he sweetly described Katelyn as someone who's been “with me since my 2000 gold Mazda Protégé smoked and squealed and I had no job.”

Also spotted on the red carpet was Williams’s Heated Rivalry co-star Connor Storrie, who embraced a similarly bold fashion moment with a sheer, torso-baring top of his own. The pair reunited for photos and definitely turned heads while doing it.

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John Salangsang / Shutterstock

The two actors have been having quite the moment since Heated Rivalry made waves a few months ago. From red carpets at major awards shows to interview clips that seem practically designed to go viral, they’ve been popping up everywhere lately.

While the Oscars traditionally mark the end of awards season, fans still have plenty to look forward to. Heated Rivalry has already been renewed for season two by HBO Max and Crave, with production expected to begin this summer.

Until then, all six episodes of Heated Rivalry season one are streaming now.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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