'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Just Made His Relationship Red Carpet Official

When it comes to a Hollywood red carpet, pretty much anything can happen. One minute it’s all about bold, head-turning fashion, and the next there’s a surprise revelation (like Zendaya and Tom Holland allegedly already being married). In other words, the unexpected is kind of the whole point. And sometimes that includes making a relationship red carpet debut, which is exactly what Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams just did.

The 25-year-old actor officially stepped out with his longtime girlfriend, Katelyn Rose Larson, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, making their relationship red carpet official in the process. The couple coordinated in sleek, all-black looks for the big night. Hudson wore a sleeveless sheer top paired with black slacks, with a dramatic scarf detail trailing behind him. Meanwhile, Katelyn, who opted for a long-sleeve sheer lace dress featuring a midriff and keyhole chest cutout.