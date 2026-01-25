Which Famous Shows and Movies Were ‘Heated Rivalry’ Stars Hudson Williams & Connor Storrie Previously in?

It’s been about a month since the Heated Rivalry finale aired, and while the initial frenzy has cooled a bit, the show’s breakout stars are very much still having a moment. Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have been popping up everywhere lately—from red carpets at major awards shows to interview clips that seem tailor-made for going viral.

If it feels like you can’t scroll without seeing one of them, you’re not imagining it. What’s even more interesting, though, is that this sudden wave of fame didn’t come out of nowhere. Before Heated Rivalry, both actors quietly built résumés packed with some seriously recognizable projects.