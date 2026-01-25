About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Which Famous Shows and Movies Were ‘Heated Rivalry’ Stars Hudson Williams & Connor Storrie Previously in?

Time for a rewatch

By Danielle Long
Published Jan 25, 2026
It’s been about a month since the Heated Rivalry finale aired, and while the initial frenzy has cooled a bit, the show’s breakout stars are very much still having a moment. Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have been popping up everywhere lately—from red carpets at major awards shows to interview clips that seem tailor-made for going viral.

If it feels like you can’t scroll without seeing one of them, you’re not imagining it. What’s even more interesting, though, is that this sudden wave of fame didn’t come out of nowhere. Before Heated Rivalry, both actors quietly built résumés packed with some seriously recognizable projects.

Let’s start with Hudson Williams.

Before the 24-year-old Canadian actor stepped into the spotlight as Shane Hollander, he spent years working steadily in short films and television roles. One credit in particular stands out: Hudson appeared on one of CBS’s biggest hits, Tracker. The series, led by This Is Us alum Justin Hartley, is currently airing its third season and has become a major network success. In 2025, Hudson appeared as Brandon Stokes in season two, episode nine, titled “The Disciple.”

Then there’s Connor Storrie.

The 25-year-old Texas native has an IMDb page that stretches back to 2018, but you don’t have to scroll far to find a standout credit. Before taking on the role of Ilya Rozanov, Connor appeared in Joker: Folie à Deux. Released in 2024, the film credits him as the “young inmate.”

It’s clear both actors were already laying the groundwork long before Heated Rivalry changed everything. As for what’s next, fans will have to wait and see, but one thing is locked in: a second season. HBO Max and Crave have officially renewed Heated Rivalry, with filming expected to begin this summer.

Until then, all six episodes of Heated Rivalry season one are streaming now.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

