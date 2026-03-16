Viral Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu captured everyone's hearts—and two gold medals—at the Milan Games, so it was no surprise when a couple weeks later, she appeared at Paris Fashion Week bedecked in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. Her victory lap continued with an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, where she again wore not one, but two looks by the French house. My attention was seized by her eye-catching red (or, in this instance, gray) carpet outfit...and how she kept it real during her interview.
Alysa Liu Keeps It Real in Oscars After-Party Red Carpet Interview—and Wears a Wild Outfit
The priorities are straight
Liu showed up on the carpet in a beaded, black and gray textured mini dress that resembled the lapels of a giant tuxedo gone overboard. The Olympian styled her now signature locks in a half-up-half-down ponytail and accessorized with a single ring and cream/chrome clutch.
She also took the tiny mic to answer a few questions with Vanity Fair, and it's clear from the clip that the athlete (and Californian) has her priorities straight.
"I feel really good," she said. "I heard there was In-N-Out, so I'm kind of looking forward to that. But also, meeting new people, seeing some familiar faces. Hilary and Hannah—I'm excited to see them again." Hilary Knight was the captain of the U.S. women's Olympic hockey team and scored the goal that forced the winning game into overtime, allowing them to beat Canada for the gold.
While not an athlete, another guest walked the carpet with a connection to Liu. During the Olympic's exhibition gala, she skated to "Stateside" by PinkPantheress featuring Zara Larsson. The performance sent the artist's streaming numbers soaring—including to number one on Spotify.
"What the flip is going on YALL???? 'Stateside' is number 1 on the U.S. Spotify chart...girl 'Stateside' was at the mf Olympicsssss!! Dreams rlly do come true," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank u so much to Bladee, Zara, Alysa and so many others who continue to make this song so special and giving it lifeee."
PinkPatheress, whose real name is Victoria Beverley Walker, also attended the after party wearing an ethereal Tamara Ralph black velvet strapless dress from which diamond striped coque feathers protruded. She accessorized with a black silk wide-brim dome hat from the same collection.