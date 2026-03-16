Alysa Liu Keeps It Real in Oscars After-Party Red Carpet Interview—and Wears a Wild Outfit

Liu showed up on the carpet in a beaded, black and gray textured mini dress that resembled the lapels of a giant tuxedo gone overboard. The Olympian styled her now signature locks in a half-up-half-down ponytail and accessorized with a single ring and cream/chrome clutch.

She also took the tiny mic to answer a few questions with Vanity Fair, and it's clear from the clip that the athlete (and Californian) has her priorities straight.

"I feel really good," she said. "I heard there was In-N-Out, so I'm kind of looking forward to that. But also, meeting new people, seeing some familiar faces. Hilary and Hannah—I'm excited to see them again." Hilary Knight was the captain of the U.S. women's Olympic hockey team and scored the goal that forced the winning game into overtime, allowing them to beat Canada for the gold.