Viral Olympic Figure Skater Was So Good That I Almost Missed Her Surprise Hand Gesture

The end of the figure skating competition is marked by an exhibition gala, in which competitors can flaunt their creativity instead of the high-strung competition programs they prepare for the season. Liu came out on the ice in a coquettish ensemble complete with a choker to skate to "Stateside" by PinkPantheress featuring Zara Larsson. True to her personality, the program was sassy, cheeky and playful—including that ponytail flip—Liu proving that above all, she's a performer. And at the end of the event, she grinned wide and gave the crowd a Taylor Swift hand heart.