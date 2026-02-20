One Small Habit Saved Simone Biles’s Husband from a Milan Bag Snatcher

Traveling, whether internationally or just around town, comes with its fair share of safety habits. Sometimes it’s as simple as leaving valuables in the hotel safe. Other times, it’s just staying aware of your surroundings and trusting your instincts. For Jonathan Owens, husband of Simone Biles, it was one tiny habit that ended up saving him from a potentially chaotic moment.

Owens, 30, was in Milan cheering on Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics alongside Biles, 28, when he shared a story on X about getting caught in a theft attempt.

"Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan," the Chicago Bears player wrote on Sunday, February 15. "Force of habit I had it tied around my hand so he couldn’t get it and took off running immediately….but still crazy."

Good thing Owens had a habit of keeping his bag tied to his hand.