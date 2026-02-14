Simone Biles and Her Husband Are Fully Twinning in This Mirror Selfie

With the Super Bowl (or Benito Bowl, depending on who you ask) officially behind us, the 2025–2026 football season has come to an end. That means players are finally off duty and for Simone Biles, it means her husband, Jonathan Owens, is officially home. To mark the moment, the Olympic gymnast shared a sweet, perfectly coordinated snapshot of the couple.
On Monday, February 9, the 28-year-old gold medalist posted an Instagram Story featuring a mirror selfie taken in their bathroom. Simone holds the phone while Owens, 30, stands behind her with his hands resting on her shoulders. The couple leaned into a twinning moment, both dressed in black, Simone in a simple black T-shirt and the Chicago Bears player in a black hoodie.
“Officially home,” Simone wrote over the photo.