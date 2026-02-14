About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Simone Biles and Her Husband Are Fully Twinning in This Mirror Selfie

They're so in sync

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Feb 14, 2026
3:00pm
SimoneBiles JonathanOwens
﻿Christopher Polk

With the Super Bowl (or Benito Bowl, depending on who you ask) officially behind us, the 2025–2026 football season has come to an end. That means players are finally off duty and for Simone Biles, it means her husband, Jonathan Owens, is officially home. To mark the moment, the Olympic gymnast shared a sweet, perfectly coordinated snapshot of the couple.

On Monday, February 9, the 28-year-old gold medalist posted an Instagram Story featuring a mirror selfie taken in their bathroom. Simone holds the phone while Owens, 30, stands behind her with his hands resting on her shoulders. The couple leaned into a twinning moment, both dressed in black, Simone in a simple black T-shirt and the Chicago Bears player in a black hoodie.

“Officially home,” Simone wrote over the photo.

Screenshot 2026 02 10 at 9.11.22 AM
Simone Biles/Instagram

That “home” happens to be the stunning Texas mansion Simone previously gave fans a glimpse of in November 2025.

In an Instagram Story, she shared a mirror selfie from the bathroom that revealed a massive glass-enclosed shower, a soaking tub at one end, and walls covered in white marble with subtle gray and black veining.

And building the home was no small feat. Simone shared that the process took five years, posting a throwback photo of the couple standing inside the house when it was still just wooden studs. “Home building requires a lot of patience,” she wrote at the time.

She went on to explain the timeline, writing, “Started the design process in 2020 & took a year to complete, approvals took awhile from HOA, broke ground in Feb 2022, completed 11/11/25. anyways proud of us, ilysm @jowens.”

Simone also joked about the reality of construction timelines, adding, “They lied when they said 9 months to build,” along with a laughing emoji.

Five years and several football seasons later, Simone and Jonathan are finally settling in.

