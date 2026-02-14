Simone Biles and Her Husband Are Fully Twinning in This Mirror Selfie

That “home” happens to be the stunning Texas mansion Simone previously gave fans a glimpse of in November 2025.

In an Instagram Story, she shared a mirror selfie from the bathroom that revealed a massive glass-enclosed shower, a soaking tub at one end, and walls covered in white marble with subtle gray and black veining.

And building the home was no small feat. Simone shared that the process took five years, posting a throwback photo of the couple standing inside the house when it was still just wooden studs. “Home building requires a lot of patience,” she wrote at the time.

She went on to explain the timeline, writing, “Started the design process in 2020 & took a year to complete, approvals took awhile from HOA, broke ground in Feb 2022, completed 11/11/25. anyways proud of us, ilysm @jowens.”