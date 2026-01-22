About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Simone Biles Wore Statement Boots So Good They Could Hang in the Louvre

Bring on the drama

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Jan 22, 2026
2:00pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

simone biles furry statement boots
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Simone Biles has undisputedly become a style icon. She's a masterclass in monochrome styling. Head-to-toe glitter. Statement coats. And, of course, she loves a good thigh-high boot. So, it came as no surprise to me when, two days ago, the Olympian shared some snaps to her Instagram Stories of a pair of shoes so lavish, so outrageous, they could be a work of art themselves.

simone biles furry boots
Simone Biles/Instagram

"GWORLS NIGHT," Biles proclaimed, posting a photo of herself in a Chicago Bulls long-sleeve T-shirt (similar here, $25) and heart-stopping, knee-high white fur boots (similar here, $200). Peeping from beneath the fuzzy shafts were cherry red pointy toes. For the tinest second, I had a Royal Family flashback to the royal guards and their towering bearskin hats.

simone biles furry boots
Simone Biles/Instagram

Leaning on some context clues (the Bulls shirt, a second Stories post that shows Biles with her feet up in the bleachers, drink in hand), I'm surmising she was at the Chicago Bulls's home game on January 14, where they won against the Utah Jazz, 128-126. She paired the look with a top-handle, undone belt bag (similar here, $129; $110).

As the playoffs season continues, it's highly likely we'll see the pro athlete continue to serve some serious looks. Biles has made dressing for Chicago Bears games a sport in itself as she cheers on her husband, Jonathan Owens. The Bears's next game was then scheduled for Sunday, January 18, where they hosted the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. With temperatures so cold in Chicago (with a low of 3 degrees and predicted snow this past weekend), I can only hope Biles keeps wowing us with more outrageous coats.

RELATED

Simone Biles’s Burgundy Trench Is the Definition of Fall Chic

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe