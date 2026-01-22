Simone Biles Wore Statement Boots So Good They Could Hang in the Louvre

Leaning on some context clues (the Bulls shirt, a second Stories post that shows Biles with her feet up in the bleachers, drink in hand), I'm surmising she was at the Chicago Bulls's home game on January 14, where they won against the Utah Jazz, 128-126. She paired the look with a top-handle, undone belt bag (similar here, $129 ; $110).

As the playoffs season continues, it's highly likely we'll see the pro athlete continue to serve some serious looks. Biles has made dressing for Chicago Bears games a sport in itself as she cheers on her husband, Jonathan Owens. The Bears's next game was then scheduled for Sunday, January 18, where they hosted the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. With temperatures so cold in Chicago (with a low of 3 degrees and predicted snow this past weekend), I can only hope Biles keeps wowing us with more outrageous coats.