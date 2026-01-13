If there's any star I can dependably count on to always serve looks, it's Simone Biles. The Olympic champ, while still entertaining how she'll participate in the 2028 Games, has been busy supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens. We're in the thick of football season, and last Saturday, Owens' team, the Chicago Bears, won the game against the Green Bay Packers with a score of 31-27. As Biles proved, the game wasn't the only victory that night. She stepped out, as always, in a spirited getup to cheer him on.
Simone Biles Supports Husband While Wearing Sleek Monochrome Outfit
A slay per usual
Biles nailed one of the top rules to making an outfit sophisticated: A monochromatic color scheme. In an Instagram post, she flaunted the outfit, which featured a long, furry coat (similar here, $58) emblazoned with Owens' jersey number, 36, and an image of the football safety printed on the back. The pro athlete finished off the look with a suede bag (similar here,
$258; $200), bear charm, chocolate-colored long-sleeve shirt and dark brown corduroy trousers (similar here, $31). Her makeup was subtle, leaning on the popular latte makeup and tone-on-tone technique to create a warm, simple glam.
With NFL playoff season in full swing, that can only mean more decadent outfits from Biles. For the Bears matchup against the Detroit Lions on January 4, the four-time Olympic gold medalist put together a white-and-orange ensemble that included custom pants and a polar bear cropped jacket.
This Sunday, the Bears will play the Los Angeles Rams. Win or loose, I can't wait to see what Biles comes up with next.